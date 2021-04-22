Daily Racing Multiple: Hukum the big name for 43/1 Sandown double

Appleby to keep rolling with his 3yos

13:50 Sandown - Back Quintillus

No. 2 (4) Quintillus SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 92

Yesterday was a complete flop with two confirmed front-runners both unable to lead in their respective races. Fingers crossed for more luck in terms of tactics for Sandown's terrific card on Friday, as the Esher venue suits those that like to dominate.

And for that reason I am hoping Charlie Appleby's Quintillus can make all, as he destroyed a novice field by four lengths in at Kempton on his second start.

He was green in that, and also displayed his inexperience at Chelmsford last time in a pretty hot race. He should improve mentally and physically on Friday as he switches to a handicap from 92.

Appleby has been in sparkling form with his 3yos recently, mopping up big races with Master Of The Seas and Wirko, and Quintillus could be a handicapper on the up.

Hukum looks to have a major chance in Gordon Richards

14:25 Sandown - Back Hukum

No. 4 (6) Hukum (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The feature Gordon Richards Stakes looks a thoroughly up-to-scratch renewal with several horses holding big entries.

One of those is Hukum, who takes a drop down in distance to 1m2f for this, but I don't envisage that being a problem as he possesses plenty of pace. He didn't really see out the St Leger trip last term, but this looks a good starting point for a tilt at some Group 1 races later in the season. He does hold a Coronation Cup entry.

He looked very classy with the way he won the Geoffrey Freer last term, and with his style of racing of sitting handy and travelling could lend itself to a smart performance around here.