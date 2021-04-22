- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 92
Daily Racing Multiple: Hukum the big name for 43/1 Sandown double
Alan Dudman's Daily Racing Multiple comes from Sandown on Friday and pays out 43/1 if successful...
Appleby to keep rolling with his 3yos
13:50 Sandown - Back Quintillus
Yesterday was a complete flop with two confirmed front-runners both unable to lead in their respective races. Fingers crossed for more luck in terms of tactics for Sandown's terrific card on Friday, as the Esher venue suits those that like to dominate.
And for that reason I am hoping Charlie Appleby's Quintillus can make all, as he destroyed a novice field by four lengths in at Kempton on his second start.
He was green in that, and also displayed his inexperience at Chelmsford last time in a pretty hot race. He should improve mentally and physically on Friday as he switches to a handicap from 92.
Appleby has been in sparkling form with his 3yos recently, mopping up big races with Master Of The Seas and Wirko, and Quintillus could be a handicapper on the up.
Hukum looks to have a major chance in Gordon Richards
The feature Gordon Richards Stakes looks a thoroughly up-to-scratch renewal with several horses holding big entries.
One of those is Hukum, who takes a drop down in distance to 1m2f for this, but I don't envisage that being a problem as he possesses plenty of pace. He didn't really see out the St Leger trip last term, but this looks a good starting point for a tilt at some Group 1 races later in the season. He does hold a Coronation Cup entry.
He looked very classy with the way he won the Geoffrey Freer last term, and with his style of racing of sitting handy and travelling could lend itself to a smart performance around here.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
April 2021:
Multiples -8.92
Recommended bets
Back Quintillus in the 13:30 at Sandown @ 10.09/1
Back Hukum in the 14:25 at Sandown @ 4.57/2
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 43.33 win and 9.03 each-way