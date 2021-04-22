To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Hukum the big name for 43/1 Sandown double

Sandown
The Esher Cup and Gordon Richards Stakes are feature races at Sandown on Friday

Alan Dudman's Daily Racing Multiple comes from Sandown on Friday and pays out 43/1 if successful...

"He looked very classy with the way he won the Geoffrey Freer last term, and with his style of racing of sitting handy and travelling could lend itself to a smart performance around here."

Appleby to keep rolling with his 3yos

13:50 Sandown - Back Quintillus

Yesterday was a complete flop with two confirmed front-runners both unable to lead in their respective races. Fingers crossed for more luck in terms of tactics for Sandown's terrific card on Friday, as the Esher venue suits those that like to dominate.

And for that reason I am hoping Charlie Appleby's Quintillus can make all, as he destroyed a novice field by four lengths in at Kempton on his second start.

He was green in that, and also displayed his inexperience at Chelmsford last time in a pretty hot race. He should improve mentally and physically on Friday as he switches to a handicap from 92.

Appleby has been in sparkling form with his 3yos recently, mopping up big races with Master Of The Seas and Wirko, and Quintillus could be a handicapper on the up.

Hukum looks to have a major chance in Gordon Richards

14:25 Sandown - Back Hukum

The feature Gordon Richards Stakes looks a thoroughly up-to-scratch renewal with several horses holding big entries.

One of those is Hukum, who takes a drop down in distance to 1m2f for this, but I don't envisage that being a problem as he possesses plenty of pace. He didn't really see out the St Leger trip last term, but this looks a good starting point for a tilt at some Group 1 races later in the season. He does hold a Coronation Cup entry.

He looked very classy with the way he won the Geoffrey Freer last term, and with his style of racing of sitting handy and travelling could lend itself to a smart performance around here.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

April 2021:
Multiples -8.92

Recommended bets

Back Quintillus in the 13:30 at Sandown @ 10.09/1
Back Hukum in the 14:25 at Sandown @ 4.57/2

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 43.33 win and 9.03 each-way

