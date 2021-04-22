To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Hollie can star from the front on Highland

Chelmsford race on Thursday evening

Alan Dudman has a double planned for Chelmsford on Thursday evening, and is hoping Hollie Doyle can round off the two selections with a win...

"However, and more crucially to this three runner race, he is a confirmed front-runner who stays a bit further."

Shimmer to shine again in Essex

18:15 Chelmsford - Back Shimmering Dawn

Chelmsford has been a particularly happy hunting ground for Shimmering Dawn, and the mare can be a real force back at her favourite venue and back in grade.

She competed in the All-Weather Championships Final last time and goes back into handicap company today from a mark of 94 - a rating she scored at Chelmsford from last September in tidy fashion coming from off the pace. That seems to suit her, as she does stay 7f well.

Shimmering Dawn won easily at the track too in September, and bar Raeeb, all of the other runners are coming off a break.


18:45 Chelmsford - Back Highland Dress

Hollie to take the Highland to victory

Highland Dress is another who ran on Finals Day on the AW and he's a handy performer on these surfaces with a win record of 3-9.

However, and more crucially to this three runner race, he is a confirmed front-runner who stays a bit further. And with Hollie Doyle on board, she's just about the best in the business at the moment when setting the pace in small fields.

He beat five other rivals comfortably in January, and the angle of the cheekpieces first-time today is another plus.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

April 2021:
Multiples -7.92


Recommended bets

Back Shimmering Dawn in the 18:15 at Chelmsford @ 2.915/8
Back Highland Dress in the 18:45 at Chelmsford @ 1.84/5

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 4.97

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Racing Multiple

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles