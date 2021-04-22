- Trainer: James Tate
Daily Racing Multiple: Hollie can star from the front on Highland
Alan Dudman has a double planned for Chelmsford on Thursday evening, and is hoping Hollie Doyle can round off the two selections with a win...
"However, and more crucially to this three runner race, he is a confirmed front-runner who stays a bit further."
Shimmer to shine again in Essex
18:15 Chelmsford - Back Shimmering Dawn
Chelmsford has been a particularly happy hunting ground for Shimmering Dawn, and the mare can be a real force back at her favourite venue and back in grade.
She competed in the All-Weather Championships Final last time and goes back into handicap company today from a mark of 94 - a rating she scored at Chelmsford from last September in tidy fashion coming from off the pace. That seems to suit her, as she does stay 7f well.
Shimmering Dawn won easily at the track too in September, and bar Raeeb, all of the other runners are coming off a break.
18:45 Chelmsford - Back Highland Dress
Hollie to take the Highland to victory
Highland Dress is another who ran on Finals Day on the AW and he's a handy performer on these surfaces with a win record of 3-9.
However, and more crucially to this three runner race, he is a confirmed front-runner who stays a bit further. And with Hollie Doyle on board, she's just about the best in the business at the moment when setting the pace in small fields.
He beat five other rivals comfortably in January, and the angle of the cheekpieces first-time today is another plus.
