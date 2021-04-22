Daily Racing Multiple: Hollie can star from the front on Highland

Shimmer to shine again in Essex

18:15 Chelmsford - Back Shimmering Dawn

No. 2 (4) Shimmering Dawn (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

Chelmsford has been a particularly happy hunting ground for Shimmering Dawn, and the mare can be a real force back at her favourite venue and back in grade.

She competed in the All-Weather Championships Final last time and goes back into handicap company today from a mark of 94 - a rating she scored at Chelmsford from last September in tidy fashion coming from off the pace. That seems to suit her, as she does stay 7f well.

Shimmering Dawn won easily at the track too in September, and bar Raeeb, all of the other runners are coming off a break.



18:45 Chelmsford - Back Highland Dress

Hollie to take the Highland to victory

No. 2 (3) Highland Dress SBK 8/11 EXC 1.8 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Highland Dress is another who ran on Finals Day on the AW and he's a handy performer on these surfaces with a win record of 3-9.

However, and more crucially to this three runner race, he is a confirmed front-runner who stays a bit further. And with Hollie Doyle on board, she's just about the best in the business at the moment when setting the pace in small fields.

He beat five other rivals comfortably in January, and the angle of the cheekpieces first-time today is another plus.