Daily Racing Multiple: Hollie to lead them a merry dance in second leg of Wolves double

Be a devil, back Gabrial

18:00 Wolverhampton - Back Gabrial The Devil @ 8.515/2

No. 1 (4) Gabrial The Devil (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Connor Murtagh

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 91

From Cheltenham to Wolverhampton, and while we picked out a couple of winners and a few places, that elusive multiple evaded us over the four days, hopefully we can have some joy on Saturday evening.

The first bet is Gabrial The Devil who will be happier dropping down to 6f from his effort at Southwell last time.

That was a strong race for the winter but he didn't see out the trip as strongly as the others. He's a big price for a horse proven in this grade, and with Connor Murtagh's 3lb claim I expect a better showing from his effort on the Fibresand.

Hollie to outgun from the front

19:30 Wolverhampton - Back Jaariyah @ 3.55/2

No. 3 (5) Jaariyah (Usa) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 81

Archie Watson, Hollie Doyle and the owners Hambleton Racing team up with Jaariyah at Wolverhampton, and she's a big player on her first start in a handicap this evening from 81.

Previously trained by Roger Varian, she won on debut at Kempton in 2019 but subsequently only saw the track twice, but at least showed a lot of ability on her final start for Varian with a decent effort at Kempton over 1m.

She tried to make the running and was just outgunned by a stronger stayer over 1m giving away 7lb.

Back down in distance with forcing tactics make her a bet.