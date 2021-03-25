Daily Racing Multiple: Go with a Sedgefield and Ludlow double for Thursday

Hurling looks magic for first

13:55 Ludlow - Back Hurling Magic

No. 3 Hurling Magic (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

Informateur done us proud yesterday winning at a decent 5/1 price, but unfortunately Fawsley Spirit let us down, if he had won that would have been our fifth winner on the spin.

We move on with Thursday and the 13:15 at Ludlow sees Nicky Henderson's Hurling Magic installed as the odds-on favourite, and hopefully he can get us off to a winning start.

He made his hurdles' debut last time at Warwick after 831 days out of action since his PTP run. He finished second at Warwick behind a horse with Grade 2 form, and while he was beaten seven lengths, he might have got closer had he not been so keen and fresh.

This time I'll scratch the bounce factor and he can get us off to a good start.

Ogle can be the man

15:22 Sedgefield - Back The Ogle Gogle Man

No. 1 The Ogle Gogle Man (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 105

The Ogle Gogle Man is in great nick at the moment enjoying something of a renaissance with Iain Jardine, and at 13/8, he goes into the multiple today.

He has winning form in deep conditions, but he also appreciates drying ground as he won over course and distance earlier this month by nearly five lengths. That was his first in for Jardine since leaving Charlie Mann.

A mark of 105 is still within range and there aren't too many dangerous opponents.