Daily Racing Multiple: Go flying with a Scottish Accent for Catterick double

Silver can take gold for the Don

Back Silver Flyer @ 10/3 in the 12:45 at Catterick

No. 12 Silver Flyer SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

The Donald McCain and Brian Hughes combination is a fearsome pair in terms of numbers at the Yorkshire venue, with the trainer 3-11 this year at Catterick with a strike-rate of 27%. Hughes is on a par too and is the leading rider there this term with 3-8 at 38%. Those numbers add a bit of colour to the selection, and I am happy to take a punt on their newcomer Silver Flyer.

The favourite Midnight Centurion sets a fair standard rated 117, but he's had two goes already over hurdles and might be susceptible to something with a bit of pace - especially at a sharp course. Fearless Action has had three runs and is rated 110, so the McCain newcomer won't have to be a world beater to take this.

The Malpas handler trained the selection's mother Silver Gypsy, and she was a very good jumper rated nearly 140 and was fairly versatile in terms of trip. She ran against some decent horses too in her time including a favourite of mine Banjaxed Girl, and the mighty Quevega.

She's proved to be a good broodmare with two horses produced and both have won, so it's understandable connections went to £50,000 at the Doncaster sales earlier in the year following his 4L success in an Irish PTP.

Scottish Accent can prove to be a winner

Back Scottish Accent @ 7/2 in the 13:25 at Catterick

No. 3 Scottish Accent (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 104

Trainer Rebecca Menzies is another in good form at the moment, and has fired in four winners from her last eight runners. Her chaser Scottish Accent is going up in trip and he looks as though he is ready to take advantage of a good mark.

The 8yo looked to have some staying ability in his younger days over fences, but he wasn't always the most fluent of jumpers.

He put that right winning at Carlisle last winter with a much-improved display on that front and won easily from a mark of 105 - the same figure he's off today.

Scottish Accent has competed in 0-110s and 0-120s throughout his career, so this looks a bit easier, although there are some form horses. But he stays well and will enjoy any soft in the going.

A recent second at Newcastle was a much stronger race than today's and a drop in class combined with a return to 3m should suit and he looks to have come back better from wind surgery.