Daily Racing Multiple: Follow the Bear and Alba at Ponty on Monday
Alan is backing two horses at Pontefract for Monday's Sportsbook Multiple, and he's looking forward to seeing the speedy Scarlet Bear...
Follow the Bear at Ponty
15:30 Pontefract - Back Scarlet Bear
Scarlet Bear is short for this 6f contest, but her form is well established last season against some good fillies. She will take all the beating here.
Her juvenile form included a decent second in the Firth Of Clyde, and that looked a good renewal. She also ran a cracker in the Dick Poole with Alcohol Free in third that day - and she won at Newbury yesterday.
With new trainer William Jarvis following a switch from Tom Dascombe, she can boost our acca despite the skinny odds.
Front-runner drawn well to attack
16:00 Pontefract - Back Alba De Tormes
This is a simple case of backing a front-runner drawn low - which seemed to be once again the order of the day at the last Pontefract meeting with those low numbers.
Alba De Tormes likes to go forward and dominate and just got pipped at Redcar on his last outing from 62. But he landed a Newcastle contest when dominating, and while that was a slow pace set, it's encouraging he saw it out at a stiff track.
From 65, Belardo's little brother can make his mark.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
April 2021:
Multiples -4.92
Single and each-way bets -18.65
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55
Recommended bets
Back Scarlet Bear in the 15:30 at Pontefract @ 1.674/6
Back Alba De Tormes in the 16:00 at Pontefract @ 3.814/5
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 5.89