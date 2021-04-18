To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Follow the Bear and Alba at Ponty on Monday

Pontefract
It's Pontefract for Alan Dudman to start the brand new week

Alan is backing two horses at Pontefract for Monday's Sportsbook Multiple, and he's looking forward to seeing the speedy Scarlet Bear...

"Alba De Tormes likes to go forward and dominate and just got pipped at Redcar on his last outing from 62."

Follow the Bear at Ponty

15:30 Pontefract - Back Scarlet Bear

Scarlet Bear is short for this 6f contest, but her form is well established last season against some good fillies. She will take all the beating here.

Her juvenile form included a decent second in the Firth Of Clyde, and that looked a good renewal. She also ran a cracker in the Dick Poole with Alcohol Free in third that day - and she won at Newbury yesterday.

With new trainer William Jarvis following a switch from Tom Dascombe, she can boost our acca despite the skinny odds.

Front-runner drawn well to attack

16:00 Pontefract - Back Alba De Tormes

This is a simple case of backing a front-runner drawn low - which seemed to be once again the order of the day at the last Pontefract meeting with those low numbers.

Alba De Tormes likes to go forward and dominate and just got pipped at Redcar on his last outing from 62. But he landed a Newcastle contest when dominating, and while that was a slow pace set, it's encouraging he saw it out at a stiff track.

From 65, Belardo's little brother can make his mark.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Daily Racing Multiple P&L

April 2021:
Multiples -4.92
Single and each-way bets -18.65

March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55

Recommended bets

Back Scarlet Bear in the 15:30 at Pontefract @ 1.674/6
Back Alba De Tormes in the 16:00 at Pontefract @ 3.814/5

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 5.89

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Racing Multiple

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles