Daily Racing Multiple: Follow the Bear and Alba at Ponty on Monday

Follow the Bear at Ponty

15:30 Pontefract - Back Scarlet Bear

No. 5 (3) Scarlet Bear (Ire) SBK 4/7 EXC 1.73 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Scarlet Bear is short for this 6f contest, but her form is well established last season against some good fillies. She will take all the beating here.

Her juvenile form included a decent second in the Firth Of Clyde, and that looked a good renewal. She also ran a cracker in the Dick Poole with Alcohol Free in third that day - and she won at Newbury yesterday.

With new trainer William Jarvis following a switch from Tom Dascombe, she can boost our acca despite the skinny odds.

Front-runner drawn well to attack

16:00 Pontefract - Back Alba De Tormes

No. 5 (1) Alba De Tormes (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

This is a simple case of backing a front-runner drawn low - which seemed to be once again the order of the day at the last Pontefract meeting with those low numbers.

Alba De Tormes likes to go forward and dominate and just got pipped at Redcar on his last outing from 62. But he landed a Newcastle contest when dominating, and while that was a slow pace set, it's encouraging he saw it out at a stiff track.

From 65, Belardo's little brother can make his mark.