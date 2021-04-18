Daily Racing Multiple: Dreaming of a 55/1 Newbury double in two big races

Dreamer can be the one in Darling

14:10 Newbury - Back Lucid Dreamer

No. 9 (5) Lucid Dreamer SBK 8/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

It's been a tough week with the Flat and all sorts of hard luck stories (Sea Karats), but I am hoping for a decent day on Sunday with two big enough prices for an each-way bet.

Lucid Dreamer needs to improve a bit on bare form, but fillies can often take a massive jump up at this stage and I was impressed with her winning on debut at Kempton - a race in which she was clued up straight away.

She subsequently won at Newbury in a race where the form was worth little, but that was the contest in which Roger Charlton has farmed in recent seasons, including taking it with Quadrilateral in 2019.

Lucid Dreamer is from the family of Logician, so potential is there to stay further and she has been backed on the Sportsbook too from 10/1 to 7/1.

Alkumait ready for a Greenham win

14:45 Newbury - Back Alkumait

No. 1 (4) Alkumait SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Another race with some Classic clues to ponder for the second bet of the day. Alkumait is a horse I am seriously interested in today on decent ground, as he flopped badly in the Dewhurst last term. But I forgive him that due to the testing conditions at the end of the season. He pulled too hard too, so he'll need to settle better this afternoon.

He looked a seriously smart horse winning twice in the Mill Reef and Goodwood. Of course both of those races were over 6f and he has the question mark over 7f today, but he has such acceleration and ability to travel smoothly, I don't want to leave him out.

Ground could be key to this horse.

I was at Newbury the day his sire Showcasing made his debut and wore a Panama hat for the only time in my life. I thought I was John Gosden that afternoon.