- Trainer: Chris Wall
- Jockey: Jack Mitchell
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Multiples: Back Double to help the 15/2 double and Molde to prevail in Norway
The betting.betfair cross-sport double landed yesterday, can they strike again today, while Nick Shiambouros's racing double has been boosted to 15/2 on the Sportsboook...
"Trainer Chris Wall does so well with older fillies and mares, and this lightly raced individual will appreciate the ease in grade"
Double Or Bubble to bounce back
15:27 Chelmsford - Double Or Bubble
I am going to side with Double Or Bubble in this fascinating Listed contest.
This talented filly finished down the field behind Indie Angel in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot last month. She had a chance two furlongs from home, but folded her tent when the pace lifted. She had previously beaten Symbolize in a competitive handicap at HQ at the Craven meeting.
Trainer Chris Wall does so well with older fillies and mares, and this lightly raced individual will appreciate the ease in grade. She has been nicely backed on the Sportsbook and is trading at 4.57/2.
Night Hunter to graduate
17:12 Chelmsford - Night Hunter
Night Hunter should prove difficult to beat in this Novice Stakes.
This colt created a favourable impression on debut when finishing third to the talented Baaeed at Leicester last month. He made steady progress a furlong from home, and finished the race with good energy.
He was not beaten all that far, and significant improvement is expected over this longer trip. This race has thrown plenty of winners, and this well related son of Tapit should be another. The surface switch will not be a problem given his pedigree. At present he is trading at 1.728/11 on the Sportsbook.
***
Ballet can show nice turn of foot at Limerick
A fascinating Aidan O'Brien runners goes to post in the closing 1m4f handicap at Limerick later today in the shape of National Ballet, who looks to have been given a very lenient mark of just 74 stepping up in trip on his handicap debut.
True, he was beaten the best part of 15 lengths when fifth in a strong Navan maiden last time, but the winner that day, a stablemate of National Ballet, was given a revised rating of 103 after that victory and it will be no surprise at all to see the selection sweep through the handicap ranks over today's trip and beyond.
Impressive Molde can make it six on the spin
We're off to Norway for today's fooball bet as Norwegian Eliteserien leaders Molde travel the near-400 mile trip south to Sarpsborg in search of their sixth consecutive league win. Tor Ole Skullerud's men are the class act in this league, have lost just once all season, and they're unbeaten on their travels to boot. All that makes the 8/11 on offer about Molde beating struggling Sarpsborg look a very generous price.
Lars Bohinen's men have won just two of their nine games this term, and they've scored just seven goals in the process. Another defeat looks highly likely on Sunday.
Overall: +50.60
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +52.00
July: +2.00
Recommended bets
Back Double Or Bubble in the 15:27 at Chelmsford @ 4.57/2
Back Night Hunter in the 17:12 at Chelmsford @ 1.728/11
Back the enhanced Double Or Bubble/Night Hunter double @ 8.515/2
Back National Ballet in 16:30 Limerick @ 4.03/1
Back Molde to beat Sarpsborg 08 (KO: 17:00) @ 1.738/11
Back the enhanced racing-football double @ 7.513/2