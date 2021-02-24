- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: Jason Hart
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 100
Daily Racing Multiple: Chippings and Lampang look an excellent pair for Southwell profit
Another second place for Alan yesterday at a huge Betfair SP of 25.26, and our man returns for Wednesday's multiple at Southwell for a 6.88 double...
"He is back down to a 1m which should prove to be ideal, and at near evens, I don't think it's a bad price for a double given the paucity of opposition."
Lampang to take to the surface
14:05 Southwell - Back Lampang
I have backed Lampang before (not when he won may I add) as I am convinced as he has a lot of ability. He looked a real talent landing victories from his first two starts as a juvenile and his trainer Tim Easterby rated him as one of his Ascot horses. Since then it's been frustrating in terms of getting the horse out on the track, and whatever his problems were, I am hoping they are behind him.
He wasn't seen since the back-end of 2020 with a rather unlucky run at Musselburgh and his effort in the Golden Rose Fast Track Qualifier at Lingfield highlighted the fact that "Leafy" probably wasn't his track as it was a bit on the sharp side for him.
I can see Southwell suiting him with a chance to get rolling down the straight. His sire stats as a Dandy Man are reasonably encouraging at 14% in terms of winning, and he's the best horse in here on ratings at 100.
He's the first leg of the double today at 11/4.
Carry on backing on the sand
15:50 Southwell - Back Loose Chippings
If anyone remembers Carry On Abroad (now there's a contemporary reference), Peter Butterworth played a waiter who asked if the diners wanted gravy with their chippings. Perhaps one of the weakest jokes ever, but an apt one, as this Southwell closer is potentially just as weak.
In fact, it could be one of the worst races ever to be staged here. Butterworth himself would have a chance of getting second I'm sure.
However, Loose Chippings at 5/6 should have a straightforward task in this as the five other rivals can barely cobble a placed effort between them.
Chippings ran over 1m3f last time at Southwell from the front but didn't last home and wilted down the straight having made the running. He is back down to a 1m which should prove to be ideal, and at near evens, I don't think it's a bad price for a double given the paucity of opposition.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Lampang in the 14:05 at Southwell at 4.03/1
Back Loose Chippings in the 15:50 at Southwell at 1.910/11
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 6.88