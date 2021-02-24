Daily Racing Multiple: Chippings and Lampang look an excellent pair for Southwell profit

Lampang to take to the surface

14:05 Southwell - Back Lampang

No. 1 (2) Lampang (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 100

I have backed Lampang before (not when he won may I add) as I am convinced as he has a lot of ability. He looked a real talent landing victories from his first two starts as a juvenile and his trainer Tim Easterby rated him as one of his Ascot horses. Since then it's been frustrating in terms of getting the horse out on the track, and whatever his problems were, I am hoping they are behind him.

He wasn't seen since the back-end of 2020 with a rather unlucky run at Musselburgh and his effort in the Golden Rose Fast Track Qualifier at Lingfield highlighted the fact that "Leafy" probably wasn't his track as it was a bit on the sharp side for him.

I can see Southwell suiting him with a chance to get rolling down the straight. His sire stats as a Dandy Man are reasonably encouraging at 14% in terms of winning, and he's the best horse in here on ratings at 100.

He's the first leg of the double today at 11/4.

Carry on backing on the sand

15:50 Southwell - Back Loose Chippings

No. 4 (4) Loose Chippings (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.86 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Elle-May Croot

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

If anyone remembers Carry On Abroad (now there's a contemporary reference), Peter Butterworth played a waiter who asked if the diners wanted gravy with their chippings. Perhaps one of the weakest jokes ever, but an apt one, as this Southwell closer is potentially just as weak.

In fact, it could be one of the worst races ever to be staged here. Butterworth himself would have a chance of getting second I'm sure.

However, Loose Chippings at 5/6 should have a straightforward task in this as the five other rivals can barely cobble a placed effort between them.

Chippings ran over 1m3f last time at Southwell from the front but didn't last home and wilted down the straight having made the running. He is back down to a 1m which should prove to be ideal, and at near evens, I don't think it's a bad price for a double given the paucity of opposition.