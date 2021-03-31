- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: Jamie Hamilton
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: 110
Daily Racing Multiple: Benoit the man to seal Wednesday double
Alan had a winner and a third yesterday and he returns for Wednesday's action with a 9.98 double...
Sheriff can add to Catterick success this term
15:40 Hexham - Back Sheriff Garrett
We open with Sheriff Garrett at Hexham today, and a horse who has winning course and distance success a few years ago.
Tim Easterby's hurdler had a spell out of nick but he bounced back to form at Catterick when skipping away in the mud to win and he followed up with a fair second at Newcastle on his latest start.
He stays well and there's some room from his current rating of 110.
Eclair to shine bright in final Kempton contest
20:15 Kempton - Back Au Clair De Lune
Au Clair De Lune boasts an outstanding pedigree as a daughter of Sea The Stars, and I am backing her off top weight in the closer at Kempton.
She looked a nice sort winning at Doncaster in the summer from just her second start - and she travelled very well in that race over 1m4f to win by 4L.
With a break and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette, she can bounce back after not giving her running on her last outing at Goodwood.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March 2021:
Multiples -19.15
Single and each-way bets +18.75
Recommended bets
Back Sheriff Garrett in the 15:40 at Hexham @ 4.03/1
Back Au Clair De Lune in the 20:15 at Kempton @ 2.89/5
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 9.98