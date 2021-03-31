To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Benoit the man to seal Wednesday double

Kempton
Kempton is the destination for Alan's final bet this evening

Alan had a winner and a third yesterday and he returns for Wednesday's action with a 9.98 double...

"With a break and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette, she can bounce back after not giving her running on her last outing at Goodwood."

Sheriff can add to Catterick success this term

15:40 Hexham - Back Sheriff Garrett

We open with Sheriff Garrett at Hexham today, and a horse who has winning course and distance success a few years ago.

Tim Easterby's hurdler had a spell out of nick but he bounced back to form at Catterick when skipping away in the mud to win and he followed up with a fair second at Newcastle on his latest start.

He stays well and there's some room from his current rating of 110.

Eclair to shine bright in final Kempton contest

20:15 Kempton - Back Au Clair De Lune

Au Clair De Lune boasts an outstanding pedigree as a daughter of Sea The Stars, and I am backing her off top weight in the closer at Kempton.

She looked a nice sort winning at Doncaster in the summer from just her second start - and she travelled very well in that race over 1m4f to win by 4L.

With a break and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette, she can bounce back after not giving her running on her last outing at Goodwood.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

March 2021:
Multiples -19.15
Single and each-way bets +18.75

Recommended bets

Back Sheriff Garrett in the 15:40 at Hexham @ 4.03/1

Back Au Clair De Lune in the 20:15 at Kempton @ 2.89/5

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 9.98

