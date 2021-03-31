Daily Racing Multiple: Benoit the man to seal Wednesday double

Sheriff can add to Catterick success this term

15:40 Hexham - Back Sheriff Garrett

No. 3 Sheriff Garrett (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 110

We open with Sheriff Garrett at Hexham today, and a horse who has winning course and distance success a few years ago.

Tim Easterby's hurdler had a spell out of nick but he bounced back to form at Catterick when skipping away in the mud to win and he followed up with a fair second at Newcastle on his latest start.

He stays well and there's some room from his current rating of 110.

Eclair to shine bright in final Kempton contest

20:15 Kempton - Back Au Clair De Lune

No. 1 (1) Au Clair De Lune (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.9 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 81

Au Clair De Lune boasts an outstanding pedigree as a daughter of Sea The Stars, and I am backing her off top weight in the closer at Kempton.

She looked a nice sort winning at Doncaster in the summer from just her second start - and she travelled very well in that race over 1m4f to win by 4L.

With a break and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette, she can bounce back after not giving her running on her last outing at Goodwood.