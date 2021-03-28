Daily Racing Multiple: A tasty treble for Monday at Fontwell

Drakes well up to winning opener

13:40 Fontwell - Back Drakes Well

No. 4 Drakes Well (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.55 Trainer: David Bridgwater

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

A frustrating Sunday with a winner and a second, with the runner-up beaten at 1.211/5 in-play.

The first selection is fairly obvious, but we landed a treble last week with three shorties, so hopefully we can get on the board again with the opener at Fontwell.

Drakes Well has shown enough to win a race, especially this maiden hurdle as the opposition bar the second favourite aren't up to much.

He ran over course and distance in heavy ground on his debut in February and that race looks stronger than today's. Last time he finished second again to a strong traveller but this looks an ideal opportunity to get off the mark.

Stamina shouldn't be an issue either as he is related to an Irish National winner.

Fidelio to relish the quicker going

14:40 Fontwell - Back Fidelio Vallis

No. 3 Fidelio Vallis (Fr) SBK 8/15 EXC 1.71 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

No prizes for originality today, but Fidelio Vallis will take a lot of stopping at a short price for his second run over fences.

He raced over 2m4f at Ludlow last time, and while the track is on the sharp side, his stamina gave way in the heavy conditions - and they didn't suit the horse.

Much quicker ground will play to his strengths this afternoon, as will the drop in distance to 2m2f as he used to travel quite well over hurdles.

14:40 Fontwell - Back Episode

No. 4 Episode (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 92

Episode didn't see out her race last time at Leicester when conditions were on the testing side, and I give her another chance to win over fences with the quicker going.

She gave it a fair go last time at the Midlands track and has a chance on her Fakenham second previously. But this is a poor race and off a lowly mark of just 92, she should get a positive ride and go close.



