- Trainer: Kim Bailey
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: A quiet Monday but back two for Plumpton double
It's a low-key Monday but Alan Dudman has found an 8/1 double to consider on the Sportsbook for Monday's action at Plumpton...
Bailey to take the opener with mare
13:45 Plumpton - Back Hollymount Holly
Monday is an extremely tricky punting day, and there's the matter of the changing ground at Plumpton too.
Today's first bet is Kim Bailey's Hollymount Holly in a weak mares' novice. She can be excused for disappointing last time at Wetherby due to the fact it was her first run for 296 days. She was beaten a long way out so we have to put a line through that effort.
I give her chance today on her Hereford bumper win by five lengths and a solid second at Wincanton. She was up with the pace for the latter and there was a big gap to the third.
Acceptance can bounce back
14:18 Plumpton - Back Special Acceptance
Only three runners line up in the 14:18 and I am far from convinced about favourite Faustinovik - who can be ponderous jumping and has had plenty of chances to win a race.
I prefer Special Acceptance judged on his Sussex National run. I backed the third in that race behind Paul Webber's charge and he put up a terrific effort over the marathon trip from 118.
He stays well and acts on better ground, and can bounce back in a small field following a below par run in the Devon National.
Recommended bets
Back Hollymount Holly in the 13:45 at Plumpton @ 3.02/1
Back Special Acceptance in the 14:18 at Plumpton @ 3.02/1
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 9.0