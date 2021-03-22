To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: A quiet Monday but back two for Plumpton double

Plumpton
Alan Dudman has picked out a double for Plumpton on Monday

It's a low-key Monday but Alan Dudman has found an 8/1 double to consider on the Sportsbook for Monday's action at Plumpton...

"He stays well and acts on better ground, and can bounce back in a small field following a below par run in the Devon National."

Bailey to take the opener with mare

13:45 Plumpton - Back Hollymount Holly

Monday is an extremely tricky punting day, and there's the matter of the changing ground at Plumpton too.

Today's first bet is Kim Bailey's Hollymount Holly in a weak mares' novice. She can be excused for disappointing last time at Wetherby due to the fact it was her first run for 296 days. She was beaten a long way out so we have to put a line through that effort.

I give her chance today on her Hereford bumper win by five lengths and a solid second at Wincanton. She was up with the pace for the latter and there was a big gap to the third.

Acceptance can bounce back

14:18 Plumpton - Back Special Acceptance

Only three runners line up in the 14:18 and I am far from convinced about favourite Faustinovik - who can be ponderous jumping and has had plenty of chances to win a race.

I prefer Special Acceptance judged on his Sussex National run. I backed the third in that race behind Paul Webber's charge and he put up a terrific effort over the marathon trip from 118.

He stays well and acts on better ground, and can bounce back in a small field following a below par run in the Devon National.


Recommended bets

Back Hollymount Holly in the 13:45 at Plumpton @ 3.02/1
Back Special Acceptance in the 14:18 at Plumpton @ 3.02/1

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 9.0

