Daily Racing Multiple: A quiet Monday but back two for Plumpton double

Bailey to take the opener with mare

13:45 Plumpton - Back Hollymount Holly

No. 5 Hollymount Holly (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Monday is an extremely tricky punting day, and there's the matter of the changing ground at Plumpton too.

Today's first bet is Kim Bailey's Hollymount Holly in a weak mares' novice. She can be excused for disappointing last time at Wetherby due to the fact it was her first run for 296 days. She was beaten a long way out so we have to put a line through that effort.

I give her chance today on her Hereford bumper win by five lengths and a solid second at Wincanton. She was up with the pace for the latter and there was a big gap to the third.

Acceptance can bounce back

14:18 Plumpton - Back Special Acceptance

No. 2 Special Acceptance SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Paul Webber

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 122

Only three runners line up in the 14:18 and I am far from convinced about favourite Faustinovik - who can be ponderous jumping and has had plenty of chances to win a race.

I prefer Special Acceptance judged on his Sussex National run. I backed the third in that race behind Paul Webber's charge and he put up a terrific effort over the marathon trip from 118.

He stays well and acts on better ground, and can bounce back in a small field following a below par run in the Devon National.



