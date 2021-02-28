Daily Racing Multiple: A bumper double to start the week

Dream of a fourth win on the trot with closing bumper



15:50 Plumpton - Back World Of Dreams

We didn't have a chance to bag two doubles in quick succession due to a non-runner on Sunday, but we'll take the win as we head for five victories on the spin with today's selections.

World Of Dreams looked above average winning a Fontwell bumper in quite taking fashion on debut and goes again with a penalty against an Alan King newcomer as the next rival in the betting.

But I think the price of 13/8 is fair enough given how well he travelled in that race. He was clear of the second easily and the fourth has boosted the form with a win since.

It's also great to see the green and red silks of owner Ron Huggins - who used to have the great stayer Double Trigger.

Look out, Maud might be gone

17:10 Ayr - Back Where's Maud Gone

It's a slightly unusual double today with both running in bumpers, but the multiple price on the Sportsbook pays out 4.13, which is very attractive for two horses with serious chances.

The second leg pick is Where's Maud Gone - who hacked up on debut by eight lengths in Thurles for Sam Curling. She was subsequently sold for a few quid (quite a lot) at the Goffs 2020 November Sale, and she makes her UK debut this afternoon.

She was ultra impressive with the way she moved and floated around at Thurles and I am happy to throw her in at 8/13 for a mares' bumper that looks very weak. She should prove to be a cut above

=