Daily Racing Double: A 125/1 Wolverhampton multi

Wolverhampton horseracing
Alan's double is boosted at Wolverhampton on Monday night

Alan heads to Wolverhampton tonight in search of a winning double and the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted the pair to a 125/1 wager

"He tends to run the same race time and time again in meeting a little bit of trouble, but he has been holding his form very well of late. In his last six runs at the venue he has finished 424313."

Carnehan to be peachey

20:20 Wolverhampton - Back Peachey Carnehan

We have two five-time course winners for our boosted double tonight at Wolverhampton and we'll get a hefty price hopefully as Peachey Carneham was double figures on the Sportsbook this morning at 12/1.

This is low grade stuff and Peachey is a low grade horse, but he was unlucky at Chepstow last time meeting trouble with no room two furlongs out.

He was a course and distance winner in May and sat handy on the pace, with the excellent Faye McManoman on board (who rides again tonight).

He's better with a more positive ride over 6f or 7f. He was given far too much to do at the track in October when running well.

International to lay down the law

20:50 Wolverhampton - Back International Law

One of the certainties in life is that International Law will be running at Wolverhampton from a mark in the mid-60s in 0-65 grade. And the five-time course winner is back for Monday.

He tends to run the same race time and time again in meeting a little bit of trouble, but he has been holding his form very well of late. In his last six runs at the venue he has finished 424313.

His last win came from a mark of 60 in March, so I'm not too worried about him off 64 tonight. A draw on the inside is probably a magnet for trouble with his run-style, but he's in such good heart and backed up his all-weather runs at Ayr recently, that he is worth backing.

The Boosted Double for Peachey Carnehan and International Law pays at 126.0125/1.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +29.00
June: +60.00

Overall: +56.60

Recommended bets

Back Peachey Carnehan in the 20:20 at Wolverhampton @ 13.012/1
Back International Law in the 20:50 at Wolverhampton @ 8.515/2
Back the pair in a boosted double @ 126.0125/1

