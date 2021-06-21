Daily Racing Double: A 125/1 Wolverhampton multi

Carnehan to be peachey

20:20 Wolverhampton - Back Peachey Carnehan

No. 12 (11) Peachey Carnehan SBK 14/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Michael Mullineaux

Jockey: Faye McManoman

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 55

We have two five-time course winners for our boosted double tonight at Wolverhampton and we'll get a hefty price hopefully as Peachey Carneham was double figures on the Sportsbook this morning at 12/1.

This is low grade stuff and Peachey is a low grade horse, but he was unlucky at Chepstow last time meeting trouble with no room two furlongs out.

He was a course and distance winner in May and sat handy on the pace, with the excellent Faye McManoman on board (who rides again tonight).

He's better with a more positive ride over 6f or 7f. He was given far too much to do at the track in October when running well.

International to lay down the law

20:50 Wolverhampton - Back International Law

No. 7 (2) International Law SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

One of the certainties in life is that International Law will be running at Wolverhampton from a mark in the mid-60s in 0-65 grade. And the five-time course winner is back for Monday.

He tends to run the same race time and time again in meeting a little bit of trouble, but he has been holding his form very well of late. In his last six runs at the venue he has finished 424313.

His last win came from a mark of 60 in March, so I'm not too worried about him off 64 tonight. A draw on the inside is probably a magnet for trouble with his run-style, but he's in such good heart and backed up his all-weather runs at Ayr recently, that he is worth backing.

The Boosted Double for Peachey Carnehan and International Law pays at 126.0125/1.

