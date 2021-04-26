To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Two youngsters can provide Monday double at Windsor

Alan Dudman is off to river on Monday with action at Windsor

Alan had a winner yesterday but missed out on the double, and he returns for Monday's action at Windsor with two young horses to back...

"Hughie Morrison's horses aren't running too badly at the moment and Stay Well looks like he'll be hard to beat in the 17:50."

17:20 Windsor - Back Spring Is Sprung

The Queen could have a precocious type in the shape of Spring Is Sprung, and I am placing him in the Sportsbook Multiple following a nice debut over course and distance earlier this month.

He finished behind a John Bridger first-time-out scorer - who rattled in at a BSP of 334!

Spring Is Sprung got away quickly on the tail of the eventual winner and showed plenty of dash if a little keen, but his jockey that day never once went for the whip and relied on hands and heels in the end.

There are juvenile winners in his pedigree and Michael Bell's youngster should come on plenty. He is 11/10 in the Sportsbook, so we don't need the extra place that is on offer.

Bred to stay well is Stay Well

17:50 Windsor - Back Stay Well

Hughie Morrison's horses aren't running too badly at the moment and Stay Well looks like he'll be hard to beat in the 17:50.

The trainer knows the family well for long-time owners in the yard Ben and Martyn Habib - who I am fairly sure are from my neck of the woods in the north London.

Stay Well is out of a Sea The Stars dam, and there appeared to be stamina from his debut at Doncaster over 1m last term as was outpaced and will relish the step up to 1m2f this afternoon. That maiden looked a good race, and two have come out to win races from marks in the mid-80s.


Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

April 2021:
Multiples -12.92

Recommended bets

Back Spring Is Sprung in the 17:20 at Windsor @ 2.206/5
Back Stay Well in the 17:50 at Windsor @ 1.84/5

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 3.67

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

