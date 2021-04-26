Daily Racing Multiple: Two youngsters can provide Monday double at Windsor

17:20 Windsor - Back Spring Is Sprung

No. 5 (3) Spring Is Sprung (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The Queen could have a precocious type in the shape of Spring Is Sprung, and I am placing him in the Sportsbook Multiple following a nice debut over course and distance earlier this month.

He finished behind a John Bridger first-time-out scorer - who rattled in at a BSP of 334!

Spring Is Sprung got away quickly on the tail of the eventual winner and showed plenty of dash if a little keen, but his jockey that day never once went for the whip and relied on hands and heels in the end.

There are juvenile winners in his pedigree and Michael Bell's youngster should come on plenty. He is 11/10 in the Sportsbook, so we don't need the extra place that is on offer.

Bred to stay well is Stay Well

17:50 Windsor - Back Stay Well

Hughie Morrison's horses aren't running too badly at the moment and Stay Well looks like he'll be hard to beat in the 17:50.

The trainer knows the family well for long-time owners in the yard Ben and Martyn Habib - who I am fairly sure are from my neck of the woods in the north London.

Stay Well is out of a Sea The Stars dam, and there appeared to be stamina from his debut at Doncaster over 1m last term as was outpaced and will relish the step up to 1m2f this afternoon. That maiden looked a good race, and two have come out to win races from marks in the mid-80s.



