Daily Racing Multiple: Bimble to win again at Goodwood for Sussex double

Bimble to travel well again

13:00 Goodwood - Back Bimble

No. 6 (3) Bimble (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 83

Henry Candy landed the feature race at Nottingham earlier this week, and when interviewed on RTV he said his horses are in better health than last season.

His filly Bimble however enjoyed a good campaign in 2020 following her Goodwood maiden success. She went on to run well at Nottingham and finished an excellent second in a strong-looking fillies' handicap at Salisbury.

Quick ground suits and she is a strong traveller. With track form she should go well.

Marcus to get on the scoresheet at Goodwood

15:50 Goodwood - Back Tasfeeq

No. 1 (2) Tasfeeq SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Track experience at Goodwood is a big advantage, so it's encouraging that Marcus Tregoning's Tasfeeq ran here at the Glorious meeting on his debut last season. In fact, his juvenile form coupled with his Newbury run was fairly useful.

He recently came out to win a novice at Bath on quick ground in easy fashion in the style of a horse who is still improving.

I expect Headingley to lead, as has been the case with him in two victories to date, but Tasleeq will be able to sit on his tail in a similar fashion to his Bath win.



