- Trainer: Henry Candy
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 83
Daily Racing Multiple: Bimble to win again at Goodwood for Sussex double
Alan Dudman has selected Bimble and Tasfeeq today at Goodwood, hoping they can both win to land a 9.75 double...
Bimble to travel well again
Henry Candy landed the feature race at Nottingham earlier this week, and when interviewed on RTV he said his horses are in better health than last season.
His filly Bimble however enjoyed a good campaign in 2020 following her Goodwood maiden success. She went on to run well at Nottingham and finished an excellent second in a strong-looking fillies' handicap at Salisbury.
Quick ground suits and she is a strong traveller. With track form she should go well.
Marcus to get on the scoresheet at Goodwood
Track experience at Goodwood is a big advantage, so it's encouraging that Marcus Tregoning's Tasfeeq ran here at the Glorious meeting on his debut last season. In fact, his juvenile form coupled with his Newbury run was fairly useful.
He recently came out to win a novice at Bath on quick ground in easy fashion in the style of a horse who is still improving.
I expect Headingley to lead, as has been the case with him in two victories to date, but Tasleeq will be able to sit on his tail in a similar fashion to his Bath win.
Recommended bets
Back Bimble in the 13:00 at Goodwood @ 3.02/1
Back Tasfeeq in the 15:50 at Goodwood @ 3.39/4
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 9.75