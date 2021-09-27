Daily Multiples: Nicholls' runner can help us to a 3/1 winner

Nolan should get on the board with Valentina

Leg 1: Back Valentina Lady @ 5/2 in the 16:05 at Roscommon

No. 5 Valentina Lady (Ire) SBK 9/10 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

A second and a third for the column with Oisin Murphy yesterday means we are inching closer, although the champion jockey doesn't feature today as we take in a decent card at Roscommon on Monday to start the week.

Away from the Grade 3 on the card, I am looking forward to seeing Valentina Lady make her chase debut today, although Reine Fee has certainly got the form to be a force - both are available to back at 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Paul Nolan's Valentina Lady runs in the silks of long-time supporter John Brennan, and at times in her early career has looked as though she could be useful. That was certainly the case when she won a Naas bumper easily in testing conditions. Although rather surprisingly since that promising victory, it took her five runs to get off the mark over hurdles.

She impressed at Nolan's local track Wexford as she travelled better than anything else in that race, making her move into the straight and producing two quick jumps to move away well.

It's a new trip for her today, but the mare has stayed well in both of her victories and has form in soft conditions too - so she'll get the distance.

Her last outing was at the Galway festival in a very competitive race, a mistake at the last didn't help but she wasn't beaten too far and she can get off the mark over fences today with Jordan Gainford continuing in the saddle claiming 5lb.

Mick can win from good-looking mark

Leg 2: Back Mick Pastor @ 5/6 in the 16:12 at Newton Abbot

No. 1 Mick Pastor (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 140

Mick Pastor ran at the Cheltenham festival as a juvenile and achieved a rating of 140 in the hurdling sphere, but his chasing career took a while to get going with an inauspicious start - falling at the last at Fakenham.

He also had the pleasure of meeting Shishkin at Kempton - and was duly beaten into second by 23L.

However, wind surgery has helped this strong travelling type and following a non-event at Worcester, he scored by a wide margin at Southwell to win easily. His opening mark looks fair on his hurdling exploits and despite being a bit of a keen-going type, it looks as though it's starting to come together for him.

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Hooper @ 2.111/10 in the 15:42 at Newton Abbot

Daryl Carter says: 63% - the strike rate of trainer Nicky Henderson in the last 14 days. Today he saddles Hooper in the 15:42 at Newton Abbot.

Leg 2: Back Brighton @ 2.68/5 v Crystal Palace

Mike Norman says: The Seagulls have been excellent under Potter, especially this season, and the only surprise to me is that he's still the Brighton manager and that Tottenham didn't make him their number one target during the summer. Brighton have won six of their seven games this term, including four out of five in the league, and they've done it in a manner in stark contrast to how they played last season.