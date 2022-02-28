Daily Racing Multiple: Pat to impress and Duty Calls for Scotland with Carlisle double

Duty can call the tune for Sandy

Back Duty Calls @ 6/1 in the 15:55 at Carlisle

No. 5 Duty Calls (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Sandy Forster

Jockey: Lewis Stones

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 97

Both selections finished second yesterday but never looked like winning. Indeed, Nicky Martin's Lucky So And So shapes as if he needs about 16 miles. It was a good afternoon for followers of jumps' sires too, as Fame And Glory had four winners across the day's action.

On to Monday, and hopefully it can sparkle much like the diamonds that AJ Raffles (played brilliantly by Jeremy Clyde) used to pinch in the legendary books of EW Hornung. There's a Raffles in this line-up, Great Raffles - but it's hard to fancy him.

The chance of Sandy Forster's Duty Calls look more appealing at 6/1, and I am hoping he can get away with the 17f trip if the ground rides soft.

He was beaten 8L when last seen at Kelso over near 2m7f, and he seemed to travel quite stylishly to hit 2/1 in-running from a BSP of 12.17. He had previously finished second to in-form Wor Verge at the Borders venue over a shorter distance, and he should have the pace to deal with going down in yards.

Soft suits, and this represents a drop in class from a much deeper race last time. Lewis Stone retains the ride. His Scottish trainer has only had three winners all season, but two of those have come in the last 10 days.

Tim to earn a pat down the neck on chasing debut

Back Tim Pat @ 3/1 in the 16:30 at Carlisle

No. 6 Tim Pat (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 111

I'm looking forward to the chasing debut of Tim Pat on Monday, and he can continue the fine strike-rate of his trainer Donald McCain at Carlisle this term with nine winners from 26 runners at nearly 35%.

Tim Pat has improved over hurdles this term given a stamina test at 3m, and he looked every inch a staying chaser last time when scoring at McCain's local track Bangor with a 2L success.

There was plenty to like about the performance. His jumping was neat and looked as though he had already schooled over fences with the way he was shaping. Theo Gillard rode him to success that day, and every time the conditional pushed and cajoled, he seemed to respond immediately.

Unusually for one of McCain's - he wasn't ridden from the front, but he made serene progress and down the straight for him to get squeezed between horses either side, and that's when his stamina came into play.

He could also be better going right-handed and soft ground suits. With Carlisle such a good track for a novice to make his debut, he should be winning races from his mark of 111.

February single bet winners:

Hungry Tiger 6/1

Little River Bay 13/8

Fantasy Fighter placed 6/1

Form Of Praise placed 12/1

Summit Star 4/1

Snow Leopardess 6/4

Celebre D'Allen 5/1

Tim Pat 5/2

Jeans Maite 5/2

Author's Dream 7/2

Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1