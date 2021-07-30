Daily Racing Multiple: An 80/1 Galway double

Jazz can join the Galway club

Leg 1: Back Jazzaway @ 6/1 in the 17:30 at Galway

No. 8 Jazzaway (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. McNamara

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 134

Improvised was a very good winner at Epsom last night for us, but Goddess Of Fire couldn't match the exploits to deny us a double, a much needed one too at the moment.

We're sticking with Willie Mullins for our two today, with Jazzaway looking a big contender as she goes up in trip significantly in the 17:30. I think the new distance will suit as a full sister to the yard's Grade 1 winner Briar Hill.

She won a Grade B at Punchestown from 126 and displayed a good attitude in that.

Crucially, she has some Galway form last season when finishing second in the mares' handicap hurdle, where she was picked off late but she handled the track well and seems versatile in terms of ground.

Sapphire to blaze to win

Leg 2: Back Sapphire Lady @ 5/1 in the 19:10 at Galway

No. 17 Sapphire Lady (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 131

It has been a superb Galway for Mullins, and the champion trainer can bag another one of the big prizes at Ballybrit this week with Sapphire Lady. She's at 5/1 on the Sportsbook for success in the Blazers Handicap Chase.

She is capable of wide margin victories and when she gets it right, she is excellent.

Her jumping is a tremendous asset and she really attacks her fences, and that ability looks made for Galway with the way she races. Last seen winning at Punchestown in May, she scored by six lengths and could be racing from a generous mark in this from 131.

