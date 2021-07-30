- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: C. P. McNamara
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 8lbs
- OR: 134
Daily Racing Multiple: An 80/1 Galway double
Alan Dudman is off to Galway for his Friday double and is banking on Ireland's champion trainer Willie Mullins to bring home success
"Her jumping is a tremendous asset and she really attacks her fences, and that ability looks made for Galway with the way she races."
Jazz can join the Galway club
Leg 1: Back Jazzaway @ 6/1 in the 17:30 at Galway
Improvised was a very good winner at Epsom last night for us, but Goddess Of Fire couldn't match the exploits to deny us a double, a much needed one too at the moment.
We're sticking with Willie Mullins for our two today, with Jazzaway looking a big contender as she goes up in trip significantly in the 17:30. I think the new distance will suit as a full sister to the yard's Grade 1 winner Briar Hill.
She won a Grade B at Punchestown from 126 and displayed a good attitude in that.
Crucially, she has some Galway form last season when finishing second in the mares' handicap hurdle, where she was picked off late but she handled the track well and seems versatile in terms of ground.
Sapphire to blaze to win
Leg 2: Back Sapphire Lady @ 5/1 in the 19:10 at Galway
It has been a superb Galway for Mullins, and the champion trainer can bag another one of the big prizes at Ballybrit this week with Sapphire Lady. She's at 5/1 on the Sportsbook for success in the Blazers Handicap Chase.
She is capable of wide margin victories and when she gets it right, she is excellent.
Her jumping is a tremendous asset and she really attacks her fences, and that ability looks made for Galway with the way she races. Last seen winning at Punchestown in May, she scored by six lengths and could be racing from a generous mark in this from 131.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
Overall: +37.50