Irish 2000 Guineas

15:40 Curragh, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Age of Kings (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Looked a good prospect when winning a six-furlong novice here last season but subsequently came up short in Group company, including when third behind Proud And Regal in the Tyros Stakes on his first attempt at seven furlongs, shaping like he would have benefited from a stronger gallop. Looks like his yard's third string on his return from ten months off.

2. Alexander John (Luke Comer/ Nathan Crosse)

Still a maiden after seven starts and has been below form on both outings this season. Looks out of his depth here.

3. Bold Discovery (Jessica Harrington/ Billy Lee)

Made a promising start to his career last season, winning a Naas maiden and finishing third behind Cairo in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown. Encouraging return when runner-up in the 2000 Guineas Trial back at Leopardstown but was a disappointing fifth of six behind Paddington over this course and distance last time and has plenty to find.

4. Cairo (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Won two of his four starts last season, namely a maiden over this course and distance and the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes over seven furlongs at Leopardstown. Posted another useful effort when winning a listed race at Dundalk on his return but disappointed in the UAE Derby last time, looking unsuited by the dirt surface. Ryan Moore prefers Paddington.

5. Charyn (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Useful colt who won a Group 2 over six furlongs at Chantilly on his final start last season and returned with a creditable runner-up effort in the Greenham Stakes over seven furlongs at Newbury last month. Was below form when only eighth to Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago, though, and has work do to.

6. Galeron (Charlie Hills/ Colin Keane)

Landed an extremely valuable prize over seven furlongs here on his final start last season and, with the benefit of a run under his belt, showed improved form to finish fourth behind Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago. Has claims of making the frame once again.

7. Hi Royal (Kevin Ryan/ Oisin Murphy)

Was only fourth in a seven-furlong conditions stakes at Newmarket on his return but showed huge improvement when runner-up to Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas, seeming to appreciate the step back up to a mile and a switch to positive tactics. Should make another bold bid.

8. Paddington (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Improved again when completing the hat-trick in a listed race over this course and distance earlier in the month, scoring by a length and a half with a bit up his sleeve. He's the main contender for a yard that has won this a record 11 times.

9. Proud And Regal (Donnacha O'Brien/ Gavin Ryan)

Won the Group 1 Criterium International over this trip at Saint-Cloud on his final start at two and was a respectable third to Sprewell in the Derby Trial Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown on his return three weeks ago. Should be sharper for that and can make his presence felt.

10. Quar Shamar (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Lightly-raced colt who won a mile maiden on his return at Dundalk last month but this is a massive ask.

11. Royal Scotsman (Paul & Oliver Cole/ Jamie Spencer)

Smart colt who won the Group 2 Richmond Stakes over six furlongs at Goodwood and was runner-up to Chaldean in the Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket last season. Excellent third behind Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas on his return at Newmarket, where he refused to settle and met trouble in running but ran on well. Needs things to drop right but looks the class act.