NAP

Curragh - 15:25 - Back Via Sistina

No. 7 (3) Via Sistina (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Via Sistina returned from six months off with an impressive victory in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket last time, hitting the front over two furlongs out and barely coming off the bridle from there as she cruised clear to win by six lengths.

That form comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - she is 5 lb clear of Above The Curve - and it's still early days with George Boughey (formerly trained by Joseph Tuite), so it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer.

Either way, Via Sistina looks a genuine Group 1 mare and this is a good opportunity for her to make the breakthrough at the top level if proving as effective under less testing conditions (yet to race on anything quicker than good).

NEXT BEST

Curragh - 13:40 - Back Huxley

No. 6 (13) Huxley (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Huxley is bred to be smart - he is by Galileo and closely related to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Cloth of Stars - and there was plenty to like about his debut effort over this course and distance a few weeks ago.

He finished only seventh of eight runners, but that doesn't tell the whole story as he still appeared full of running at the line after being denied a run entering the final furlong, never getting the opportunity to fully open up.

Trained by Donnacha O'Brien, who won this maiden 12 months ago with the subsequent Group 1 winner Proud And Regal, Huxley is open to significant improvement and should mount a bold bid as he tries to open his account at the second attempt.

EACH-WAY

Curragh - 14:50 - Back Apache Outlaw

No. 2 (4) Apache Outlaw (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: C. Stone-Walsh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 96

Apache Outlaw took a step forward when finishing fourth on his handicap debut at this course last month, passing the post just half a length behind the winner despite leaving the impression the drop back to five furlongs was against him.

Only hitting top stride late on, Apache Outlaw is back up in trip today and deserves another chance to prove that his opening mark underestimates him, very much the type to go on improving at this sort of level.