Curragh Racing Tips: Toy faces a straightforward task

Racing at the Curragh
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at the Curragh

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at the Curragh on Saturday.

"Toy is bred in the purple and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark before going on to bigger and better things."

NAP: Toy has a top-class pedigree

Toy - 14:31 Curragh

Toy was unable to justify favouritism on her debut over this course and distance in October, but she still produced a very promising first effort to fill the runner-up spot, staying on well to pass the post only three and a half lengths behind one who had the benefit of previous experience. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she is likely to have more to offer as she gains in experience. By Galileo and a sister to numerous winners, including the 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles, Toy is bred in the purple and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark before going on to bigger and better things.

NEXT BEST: Laugh A Minute has a serious chance

Laugh A Minute - 13:56 Curragh

Laugh A Minute had valid excuses when finishing down the field at Dundalk last time, very much leaving the impression that the run would bring him on after four months off. He is 1 lb lower in the weights here and it was only last autumn that he was twice placed from similar marks, notably finding just one too good in a fiercely competitive handicap at York in October. Runner-up again on his final start of 2021 at Dundalk, Laugh A Minute certainly deserves to win a race of this nature and the omens look good for a big run today with champion jockey Colin Keane taking over in the saddle.

EACH-WAY: Cash in with Star of Cashel

Star of Cashel - 16:16 Curragh

Saturday has all the makings of a big day for Laugh A Minute's trainer Adrian McGuinness. He also saddles A Case of You in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, not to mention six of the 30 runners set to go to post for the Irish Lincolnshire, the pick of which could be Star of Cashel. Beaten a little over a length when fourth in this race 12 months ago, Star of Cashel is 5 lb lower in the weights this time and the booking of Nathan Crosse, who is decent value for his 3-lb claim, also catches the eye. His wide draw is far from ideal, but he has plenty else in his favour and could be worth a small each-way bet at double-figure odds.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Toy @ 2.26/5 in the 14:31 at the Curragh
NEXT BEST - Back Laugh A Minute @ 6.05/1 in the 13:56 at the Curragh
EACH-WAY - Back Star of Cashel @ 15.014/1 in the 16:16 at the Curragh

Curragh 26th Mar (5f Hcap)

Saturday 26 March, 1.56pm

Laugh A Minute
Primo Uomo
Lustown Baba
Mi Esperanza
Big Gossey
Downforce
Master Matt
Swift Flight
Pretty Boy Floyd
Thats Mad
Verhoyen
Curragh 26th Mar (7f Mdn)

Saturday 26 March, 2.31pm

Toy
Perfect Thunder
Ha Ha Ha
Karkiyna
Princess Azure
Grian An Tsamhra
Artistic Rhythm
Feature This
Miranda Priestly
Shamrock Sprig
Scarriff
Blue Peak
Chatterbox
El Credo
Lady Arwen
Not Amused
Try Hard
Theresathought
Miss Violet
Lily Bianca
Curragh 26th Mar (1m Hcap)

Saturday 26 March, 4.16pm

Raadobarg
Bowerman
Ahandfulofsummers
San Andreas
Star Of Cashel
Ransom
True Artist
Tazaral
Saltonstall
Agitare
Current Option
Laelaps
Carrytheone
Casanova
In From The Cold
Luke Short
Star Harbour
Comfort Line
Yermanthere
Miss Myers
Dare To Flare
San Martino
Yafordadoe
Rebel Step
Adapt To Dan
Prince Of Verona
Fil The Power
Quizical
Loingseoir
Sirjack Thomas
