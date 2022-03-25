Curragh Racing Tips: Toy faces a straightforward task

NAP: Toy has a top-class pedigree

Toy - 14:31 Curragh

Toy was unable to justify favouritism on her debut over this course and distance in October, but she still produced a very promising first effort to fill the runner-up spot, staying on well to pass the post only three and a half lengths behind one who had the benefit of previous experience. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she is likely to have more to offer as she gains in experience. By Galileo and a sister to numerous winners, including the 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles, Toy is bred in the purple and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 20 (13) Toy (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Laugh A Minute has a serious chance

Laugh A Minute - 13:56 Curragh

Laugh A Minute had valid excuses when finishing down the field at Dundalk last time, very much leaving the impression that the run would bring him on after four months off. He is 1 lb lower in the weights here and it was only last autumn that he was twice placed from similar marks, notably finding just one too good in a fiercely competitive handicap at York in October. Runner-up again on his final start of 2021 at Dundalk, Laugh A Minute certainly deserves to win a race of this nature and the omens look good for a big run today with champion jockey Colin Keane taking over in the saddle.

No. 4 (4) Laugh A Minute SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

EACH-WAY: Cash in with Star of Cashel

Star of Cashel - 16:16 Curragh

Saturday has all the makings of a big day for Laugh A Minute's trainer Adrian McGuinness. He also saddles A Case of You in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, not to mention six of the 30 runners set to go to post for the Irish Lincolnshire, the pick of which could be Star of Cashel. Beaten a little over a length when fourth in this race 12 months ago, Star of Cashel is 5 lb lower in the weights this time and the booking of Nathan Crosse, who is decent value for his 3-lb claim, also catches the eye. His wide draw is far from ideal, but he has plenty else in his favour and could be worth a small each-way bet at double-figure odds.