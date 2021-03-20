- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday...
"...one of the more interesting contenders in a typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap..."
Timeform on Godhead
Joan of Arc made an encouraging start to her career when second at Dundalk in November, only losing out on the nod. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so Joan of Arc rates a confident selection to open her account at the second attempt, especially when you factor in her scope for more improvement progress. She is certainly bred to be smart as a sister to several winners, including the English/Irish 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles.
Erzindjan showed fairly useful form in three starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when easily winning a maiden at Cork last August. That success came in the sort of testing conditions that he's likely to encounter today, where he's set to make his handicap debut from an opening mark of 91. That looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form, representing the Dermot Weld yard that should be able to unlock further progress from him as a three-year-old, too.
Godhead shaped as if needing the run when third on his stable debut at Dundalk last month. That first outing after eight months off is likely to bring him on and help him bounce back to the useful level he achieved in 2020, when winning three times for previous trainer John Gosden. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and identifies him as one of the more interesting contenders in a typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap.
Smart Stat
JOAN OF ARC - 14:30 Curragh
29% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh
Recommended bets
Curragh 21st Mar (7f Mdn)
Sunday 21 March, 2.30pm
|Joan Of Arc
|Giuliana
|Emilie Gray
|Cosa Sara
|Soilse
|Roxette
|Pale Iris
|Approach The Dawn
|Parkhill Dawn
|Mijul Angel
|Dutch Schaefer
|Hard Or Soft
|Kind Of Loving
|Smart Remark
|Sprawlers Revelry
|Lady Sands
|Maguires Grace
|Maymoon
|Cul An Tsudaire
|Two Metres Apart
|Ivy Rock
|Darkdeserthighway
|Buzz Of New York
Curragh 21st Mar (7f Hcap)
Sunday 21 March, 3.05pm
|Duke Of Mantua
|Erzindjan
|Fourhometwo
|Rave N Contagion
|Laelaps
|Shackleton Hero
|Keeper Of Time
|Amazed By Grace
|Knocknakilla
|The Blue Panther
|True Artist
Curragh 21st Mar (1m Hcap)
Sunday 21 March, 4.10pm
|Gee Rex
|Maker Of Kings
|Teed Up
|Casanova
|Layfayette
|Laughifuwant
|Lobo Rojo
|Godhead
|Agitare
|Party Moon
|Fame And Acclaim
|Mirann
|Deidra
|In From The Cold
|Star Of Cashel
|Insignia Of Rank
|Trading Point
|Comfort Line
|Takeachancejimmy
|Quizical
|Stately Home
|Protagonist
|Breaking Story
|Sasta
|Fil The Power
|Sheer Bravado
|He Knows No Fear