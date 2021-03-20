Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Joan of Arc - 14:30 Curragh

Joan of Arc made an encouraging start to her career when second at Dundalk in November, only losing out on the nod. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so Joan of Arc rates a confident selection to open her account at the second attempt, especially when you factor in her scope for more improvement progress. She is certainly bred to be smart as a sister to several winners, including the English/Irish 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles.

No. 11 (5) Joan Of Arc (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Erzindjan - 15:05 Curragh

Erzindjan showed fairly useful form in three starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when easily winning a maiden at Cork last August. That success came in the sort of testing conditions that he's likely to encounter today, where he's set to make his handicap debut from an opening mark of 91. That looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form, representing the Dermot Weld yard that should be able to unlock further progress from him as a three-year-old, too.

No. 6 (1) Erzindjan (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 91

Godhead - 16:10 Curragh

Godhead shaped as if needing the run when third on his stable debut at Dundalk last month. That first outing after eight months off is likely to bring him on and help him bounce back to the useful level he achieved in 2020, when winning three times for previous trainer John Gosden. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and identifies him as one of the more interesting contenders in a typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap.