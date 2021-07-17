To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Racing at the Curragh
There's high-class racing at the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday.

"...she is an exciting filly who wouldn't look out of place in a Group 1..."

Timeform on Create Belief

Mia Mento - 15:20 Curragh

Mia Mento looked unlucky not to win here over seven furlongs last time but she can gain some compensation. Mia Mento made good headway up the rail but was short of room over a furlong out and was then hampered again shortly after. She picked up well once in the clear, however, finishing to such good effect that she left the impression she would have won with an unimpeded run. She could still have a bit more to offer for Jessica Harrington.

Create Belief - 15:55 Curragh

Few horses win handicaps in the style Create Belief landed the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. That Sandringham form is by far the best on offer in this contest - she is 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and Create Belief should be difficult to beat if proving as effective on this sounder surface. She is an exciting filly who wouldn't look out of place in a Group 1.

Affable - 17:30 Curragh

Affable has already enjoyed an excellent campaign, registering back-to-back wins at Roscommon and Naas. She was denied the hat-trick at Fairyhouse last time but arguably produced her best effort yet when third in that stronger event, doing well to get so close having been trapped wide and further back than ideal.


Smart Stat

Order of Australia - 14:10 Curragh
Smart Stat: 28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh

Recommended bets

Back Mia Mento @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:20 at the Curragh
Back Create Belief @ 3.259/4 in the 15:55 at the Curragh
Back Affable @ 7.06/1 in the 17:30 at the Curragh

