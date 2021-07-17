- Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- Jockey: Shane Foley
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: 87
Curragh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday.
"...she is an exciting filly who wouldn't look out of place in a Group 1..."
Timeform on Create Belief
Mia Mento looked unlucky not to win here over seven furlongs last time but she can gain some compensation. Mia Mento made good headway up the rail but was short of room over a furlong out and was then hampered again shortly after. She picked up well once in the clear, however, finishing to such good effect that she left the impression she would have won with an unimpeded run. She could still have a bit more to offer for Jessica Harrington.
Few horses win handicaps in the style Create Belief landed the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. That Sandringham form is by far the best on offer in this contest - she is 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and Create Belief should be difficult to beat if proving as effective on this sounder surface. She is an exciting filly who wouldn't look out of place in a Group 1.
Affable has already enjoyed an excellent campaign, registering back-to-back wins at Roscommon and Naas. She was denied the hat-trick at Fairyhouse last time but arguably produced her best effort yet when third in that stronger event, doing well to get so close having been trapped wide and further back than ideal.
Smart Stat
Order of Australia - 14:10 Curragh
Smart Stat: 28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at the Curragh
Recommended bets
