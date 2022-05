NAP: State of Rest better than ever

State of Rest - 14:40 Curragh

State of Rest has been a real money spinner on his travels for connections in the last 10 months or so, a notable victory coming in the Cox Plate in Australia, and he confirmed his well being when landing a third top-level success in a row in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp earlier this month. He proved better than ever on that occasion and he stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here, so another bold bid is on the cards in his search for a four-timer.

No. 8 (5) State Of Rest (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Twilight Spinner can go on progressing

Twilight Spinner - 15:10 Curragh

Twilight Spinner is on the up, producing a career-best effort when winning the Group 3 Athasi Stakes over seven furlongs at this course earlier this month, relishing the step up in trip and leaving the impression she will have no problem staying a mile. She beat a next-time-out winner with any amount in hand that day and, with further improvement likely now tackling a mile for the first time, this lightly-raced filly is a strong fancy to follow up.