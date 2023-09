A Curragh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Curragh NAP - 14:25 - Back Sakti

No. 6 (6) Sakti (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sakti shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to Brilliant on her debut at Leopardstown in July, just found wanting for experience in the closing stages.

She took a step forward when again finishing runner-up in the Debutante Stakes over this course and distance last time, travelling better than most and pulling clear of the remainder with a filly who has franked to form since. Sakti sets the standard on those efforts and can deservedly go one place better.

Back Sakti @ 15/82.84 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Curragh Next Best - 15:35 - Back Vestigia

No. 1 (7) Vestigia (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 75

Vestigia cost €100,00 as a yearling and has showed plenty to work on in three starts so far, running his best race when hitting the frame in a valuable sales race at this course earlier this month.

He was ridden patiently on that occasion and still had plenty to do two furlongs from home, running on in the closing stages to finish never nearer than at the finish.

Vestigia left the impression he is crying out for seven furlongs that day, so he looks very interesting now moving up in trip on handicap debut, from what appears to be a lenient mark.