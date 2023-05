NAP

Curragh - 16:50 - Back Ocean Baroque

No. 8 (4) Ocean Baroque (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Ocean Baroque ran to a fairly useful level when filling the runner-up spot on his debut over this course and distance a few weeks ago, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.5 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being collared in the final 50 yards.

Still beaten just a length at the line, Ocean Baroque sets a high standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should mount a bold bid to get off the mark at the second attempt having been gelded since his debut.

NEXT BEST

Curragh - 17:25 - Back Danvers Gold

No. 5 (3) Danvers Gold (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Danvers Gold was badly in need of the experience on her debut at this course last June, but she shaped with plenty of encouragement by the end, finishing strongly once the penny dropped to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the subsequent Group 3 winner Never Ending Story.

That form is the best on offer in this maiden and it looks an excellent opportunity for her to open her account if picking up where she left off 11 months earlier with an improved display.

EACH-WAY

Curragh - 20:30 - Back Facethepuckout

No. 3 (16) Facethepuckout (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 78

Facethepuckout looked unlucky not to win when finishing third on his latest outing at Naas, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten just three quarters of a length having met interference at a crucial stage of the race.

He is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and a repeat of that form should see him thereabouts once again as he seeks his third success since joining the Michael O'Callaghan yard last year.