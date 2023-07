NAP

Curragh - 15:10 - Back Art Power

No. 1 (5) Art Power (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Art Power bounced back to form with a solid fourth in last week's July Cup at Newmarket, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than three lengths behind the winner, Shaquille. He simply isn't quite good enough in the top grade, but his record at this sort of level is hard to fault, a four-time winner in lesser Group company. Three of those wins have come at this course, including a wide-margin victory in the Greenlands Stakes back in May, and a repeat of that form now dropping back to five furlongs will give Art Power every chance of defending his unbeaten record at the Curragh.

NEXT BEST

Curragh - 16:20 - Back Emily Dickinson

No. 7 (3) Emily Dickinson (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Emily Dickinson ran right up to her best when finishing fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot a few weeks ago, challenging two furlongs out and keeping going well from there to be beaten only four and a half lengths. She is down in grade today and comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the return to softer going is likely to be in her favour, too. Trained by Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking his eighth win in this Group 2, Emily Dickinson is very hard to oppose.

EACH-WAY

Curragh - 14:35 - Back Albasheer

No. 4 (7) Albasheer (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 97

Albasheer shaped better than the bare result when finishing in mid-division in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, still appearing full of running as he passed the post less than three lengths behind the winner. That was his first start in a handicap and easily his most encouraging effort since joining the Archie Watson yard, firmly leaving the impression he's on the way back. A smart sort when trained by Owen Burrows, Albasheer is clearly on a handy mark and the booking of Colin Keane also catches the eye on his first foray to Ireland.