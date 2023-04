Craven Stakes

15:35 Newmarket, Thursday

Live on ITV4

1. Ancestral Land (Clive Cox/Rossa Ryan)

Progressed with each of his three runs as a juvenile, building on his debut run when opening his account in a six-furlong novice event at Chepstow. He took another step forward when two and three quarter lengths third Knight in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury on his final start and should have more to offer now tackling a mile.

2. Dancing Magic (Roger Teal/Kieran Shoemark)

Remains a maiden, but hit the frame in all five starts last season, and he was highly tried, too. He finished runner-up in a listed event at Haydock on his third start before running his best race to date when fourth in the Autumn Stakes over course and distance in October. Signed off with a creditably effort behind Auguste Rodin in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster but will need more to open his account here.

3. Indestructible (Karl Burke/Kevin Stott)

Readily opened his account at the second attempt over six furlongs at Windsor before showing useful form when runner-up to hot Greenham favourite Chaldean in the Acomb Stakes at York and Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. He has since had a breathing operation and can't be discounted now starting out for a new yard and stepping up to a mile. Commands respect.

4. Mostabshir (John & Thady Gosden/Jim Crowley)

From a good Shadwell family and looked a bright prospect when making a winning debut at Kempton in November, overcoming a wide draw and looking a cut above his rivals when storming clear in the closing stages. He is open to any amount of improvement now and it is encouraging that top connections start him off here. It would be folly to ignore his chances.

No. 4 (5) Mostabshir SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

5. Mr Mistoffelees (Hughie Morrision/Sean Levey)

Improved with each run last year, causing a slight shock when opening his account over a mile at Kempton in December, better placed than many and suited by having a sound gallop to aim at. Needs to take another big leap forward to make an impact here, though.

6. Mysterious Night (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Won three of his six starts last season, notably a Group 3 at Deauville and the Grade 1 Pattison Summer Stakes at Woodbine on his final start. He started odds on that day, but never really gave his backers anything to worry about, travelling well and forging clear in the closing stages. That form sets the standard in this field and, representing a trainer who has won three of the last four renewals of this race, he looks a big player.

No. 6 (8) Mysterious Night (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

7. Naval Power (NON-RUNNER)

8. The Foxes (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Cost 440,000 guineas as a yearling and progressed with racing last year, getting off the mark in a valuable maiden at Glorious Goodwood and taking a big step forward when following up in the Royal Lodge Stakes over course and distance in September. That was a muddling race which turned into a two furlong dash for home, but he remains with potential this season, and looks the main threat to Mysterious Night.