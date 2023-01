Cotswold Chase

14:25 Cheltenham, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Frodon (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Thoroughly likeable sort who defied top weight in a handicap for the fifth time in his career in the Badger Beer at Wincanton on his return. Went with his customary enthusiasm when third in the King George last month but the veteran of the party could be up against it here (won this in 2019).

2. Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins/ Sean Bowen)

Top-class Irish chaser who landed the Grand National at Aintree last April. Back on track with an easy success in a listed event at Wexford in October and was better than ever returned to the scene of his finest hour when following up in the Many Clouds Chase eight weeks ago. Serious chance.

3. Protektorat (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Expertly trained to gain a second Grade 1 success of his career in the Betfair Chase on his return at Haydock ten weeks ago. Will be tough to beat if he's in anything like the same form here.

No. 3 Protektorat (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

4. Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

High-class chaser last term but has found the transition from top novice to contender at the highest level a bit of a struggle this season, unable to land any sort of blow in the King George VI Chase last month. Leaves him with a bit to prove at present.

5. Dusart (Nicky Henderson/ James Bowen)

Highly promising novice hurdler during the 2020/21 campaign and quickly made up into a very smart performer over fences last season, winning three of his four starts in that sphere. Entitled to come on for reappearance run over hurdles and has to be taken seriously back over fences.

6. Sounds Russian (Ruth Jefferson/ Sean Quinlan)

Hasn't looked back since sent over fences, finding further progress to gain a fourth success on his return at Kelso in October. Was undone in a messy Many Clouds Chase but posted a high-class effort when runner-up under top weight in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap at Wetherby last time.