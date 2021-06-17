Coronation Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Coronation Stakes

16:20 Royal Ascot, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Alcohol Free (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Generally progressive filly who landed the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes last year. Was only fifth to Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas last time, however, and there's no obvious reason to think she'll reverse the form.

2. Empress Josephine (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Tremendously well-bred filly - sister to Minding - who surged home to get up late in the Irish 1000 Guineas, beating stablemate Joan of Arc by a short head. Could yet do better after only four starts and is entitled to plenty of respect having been supplemented for this.

3. Fev Rover (Richard Fahey/ Paul Hanagan)

Smart filly who ran a huge race to finish third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, but then had little go right when finishing down the field in the Irish equivalent last month, meeting with interference. Likeable sort who can't be discounted.

4. Flirting Bridge (Henry de Bromhead/ Wayne Lordan)

Produced her best effort yet when runner-up in the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown last month. She was well positioned and possibly flattered on that occasion, however, and even that form is some way short of the standard required to make an impact here.

5. Lullaby Moon (Ralph Beckett/ James Doyle)

Won four of her six starts last year, bagging the valuable Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar before ending the campaign by winning a seven-furlong Group 3 at Chantilly. Disappointed in France on her reappearance, though.

6. Mother Earth (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Landed the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her reappearance last month and then found only one too good in the French version. Has strong claims on form and this likeable filly should put up another bold showing.

No. 6 (8) Mother Earth (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

7. Novemba (Peter Schiergen/ David Egan)

Left all previous form behind when making all in sensational style to land the German 1000 Guineas. She heads the Timeform ratings based on that performance and warrants respect.

8. Oodnadatta (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Showed useful form as a juvenile but hasn't been seen since finishing down the field in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, and this is a tough assignment on her return.

9. Potapova (Sir Michael Stoute/ Richard Kingscote)

Highly promising type who has landed both starts in novices with any amount in hand, cruising her way to victory at Redcar last month. She is open to plenty of improvement and is well worth a crack at this level.

10. Pretty Gorgeous (Joseph O'Brien/ Frankie Dettori)

Developed into one of the leading juvenile fillies last season, signing off with a comfortable success in a good edition of the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. Was below her best on her return in the Irish 1000 Guineas last month but is entitled to strip fitter for the outing, so she is a definite player.

No. 10 (5) Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

11. Primo Bacio (Ed Walker/ Andrea Atzeni)

Highly progressive filly who quickened up in most impressive fashion to readily land a listed event at York last month. Is well worth her place at this level.

12. Shale (Donnacha O'Brien/ Gavin Ryan)

Won the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes during a successful campaign at two. Shaped as if in need of the run on her reappearance a couple of months ago and she'd be a player if reproducing her best form.

13. Snow Lantern (Richard Hannon/ Sean Levey)

Boasts a brilliant pedigree - by Frankel and out of Sky Lantern - and she built on her debut promise when stylishly winning a Newbury maiden on her return. Her latest third to Primo Bacio in listed company at York was a touch disappointing (she pulled too hard) but she remains with potential.