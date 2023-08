A Cork NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Cork NAP - 17:52 - Back Library

No. 8 (8) Library (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Library seemed to excel herself under an aggressive ride when finishing third in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh last time, sticking to her task well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths behind stablemate Savethelastdance.

There is nothing of that calibre in opposition today and the drop in grade presents Library with a good opportunity to resume winning ways if she can reproduce the smart form she showed at the Curragh.

Cork Next Best - 19:02 - Back Helpmeout

No. 3 (8) Helpmeout (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: J. A. Powell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 80

Helpmeout arrives here on the back of a couple of good efforts in defeat, first losing out by just a head at Naas and then running another solid race when finishing fourth at the Curragh.

Beaten only two and a half lengths on the last occasion, she is clearly on a good mark when everything falls right and this is a weaker race in which she seems sure to play a leading role if it doesn't come too soon after just five days off.

Cork Each-Way - 20:12 - Back Pallasmore Lass

No. 15 (9) Pallasmore Lass (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 47

Pallasmore Lass had a wide draw to overcome and wasn't disgraced when finishing fifth on her latest outing at Naas, sticking to her task well to pass the post only four and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

She is 1 lb lower in the weights today and can line up from the same mark as when beaten just a short head and a head at Roscommon in July. The booking of Billy Lee also catches the eye and the omens are good for a big run.