Cork Racing Tips: Gibraltar has rock-solid claims

NAP: Gibraltar can stay unbeaten

Gibraltar - 14:55 Cork

Gibraltar looked a useful prospect when making a successful hurdling debut at Roscommon in June, steadily drawing clear from three out to land the spoils by nine and a half lengths with plenty in hand. His subsequent absence is a slight concern, but he remains open to significant improvement as he gains in experience over hurdles and this looks a good opportunity for him to maintain his unbeaten record for the all-conquering Willie Mullins, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2017.

No. 1 Gibraltar (Ire) EXC 1.69 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Wild Hunt on hat-trick mission

Wild Hunt - 16:25 Cork

A decisive winner at Clonmel at the beginning of this month, Wild Hunt took another step forward to defy a 10 lb hike in the weights at Down Royal last week, quickening clear on the run-in to win easily by four lengths. This will be a quick turnaround as he steps back up in trip to three miles, but it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated in his hat-trick bid. After all, he is unlikely to have finished improving just yet and the 7 lb penalty he is burdened with today is offset by the claim of his promising young jockey Shane Mulcahy.

No. 10 Wild Hunt EXC 1.94 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: S. A. Mulcahy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 113

EACH-WAY: Four Horsemen has lots in his favour

Four Horsemen - 15:55 Cork

Four Horsemen is fit from a recent point success and looks to have plenty else going for him now back in the rather different surroundings of a big-field handicap hurdle. He can line up from the same mark as when filling the runner-up spot in a similar event at Limerick last April and the drop back in trip won't be an issue after racing at three miles when last seen under Rules in June. The application of first-time cheekpieces could help to sharpen him up and the booking of Danny Mullins also catches the eye in a wide-open contest.