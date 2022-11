Coral Gold Cup

15:05 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV3

1. Fanion d'Estruval (Venetia Williams/ Lucy Turner (5))

Was an improved performer last season and gained his sole success of the campaign in a two-and-a-half mile handicap chase at this meeting. Matched that form in defeat subsequently (including when third over two miles and five furlongs in an Ascot Grade 1) but has major stamina doubts up significantly in trip on reappearance, while he'd need a high-class effort under clear top weight in any case.

2. Fiddlerontheroof (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Finished an excellent second in this race 12 months ago and was fifth in Grand National on his final start last season. Ran creditably on his hurdle reappearance but will require a big career best to go one better than last year. Has first-time cheekpieces added to his regular tongue tie.

3. Threeunderthrufive (Paul Nicholls/ Adrian Heskin)

Enhanced his good strike-rate with four novice chase wins last season, including in Grade 2 events at Doncaster and Warwick. One of a few in this field who comes here on the back of a prep run over hurdles. Has cheekpieces on for the first time and his yard continues in excellent form.

No. 3 Threeunderthrufive (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 151

4. Lostintranslation (Joe Tizzard/ Freddie Gingell (7))

Top-class chaser at his best (won the Betfair Chase and finished third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the 2019/20 season). Lost his way after an Ascot reappearance win last season but is clearly capable when fresh.

5. Busselton (Joseph O'Brien/ JJ Slevin)

Was suited by the step up to three miles when winning the Kerry National at Listowel in September. Likeable and consistent type from a much respected Irish stable and should give another good account of himself.

6. Potterman (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Got his head back in front in a four-runner-race at Kelso in March. Shaped as if needing the run when sixth in the Badger Beer at Wincanton on his reappearance but is vulnerable at this level of competition even if back to his very best. Visored for the first time.

7. Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Developed into a smart chaser last season, notably winning the 24-runner Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start of the campaign. Made a satisfactory reappearance over a trip short of his best at Carlisle last month and there's every chance he'll resume his progress now faced with a more suitable test.

8. Le Milos (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Registered two wins for Tim Vaughan last winter and took it up another notch when comfortably making a winning start for his new yard in a three-mile handicap chase at Bangor 17 days ago. Looks well treated under a 4 lb penalty, particularly as he likely has more to offer for this leading stable.

No. 8 Le Milos SBK 11/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 146

9. Remastered (David Pipe/ David Noonan)

Was going strongly when falling four out in this race 12 months ago. Races off a 4lb lower mark this time and his recent win over hurdles at Aintree on his reappearance (and on his first start following another breathing operation) suggests he could be better than ever. High on the shortlist.

10. Our Power (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Shaped well in a couple of top handicaps at the end of last season and bagged a nice prize on his reappearance at Ascot four weeks ago. Mark up into the 140s now but he may not have reached his limit and is entitled to respect. Has a first-time tongue strap added to his cheekpieces.

11. Gericault Roque (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)

Took very well to chasing last season, finishing placed on all five starts, including when an excellent second of 24 to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham on his final start of the campaign. Was well behind stablemate Remastered in a handicap hurdle at Aintree on his reappearance but remains open to improvement back chasing.

No. 11 Gericault Roque (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 139

12. Oscar Elite (Joe Tizzard/ Harry Cobden)

Yet to win over fences but he showed he can mix it in competitive handicaps when third of 24 to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Should be sharper for a reappearance run over hurdles last month and his stable has won this twice since 2016 (also had the runner-up last year).

13. Annsam (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Won a listed handicap at Ascot last December and also scored over hurdles here in the spring. Was below par behind Our Power back at Ascot on his reappearance four weeks ago, however, and is hard to fancy after that.

14. Lord Accord (Neil Mulholland/ Richie McLernon)

Useful chaser who took advantage of some leniency from the handicapper when seeing off eight rivals at Cheltenham in October. Finished a good second to Frodon in the Badger Beer at Wincanton last time but this looks even stronger.

15. Red Happy (David Pipe/ Philip Armson (3))

French import who landed a sixth win since March when seeing off three rivals at Exeter last month. Finished a respectable fifth in the Bager Beer at Wincanton next time but had weakened out of contention when refusing at the last in the Sussex National 13 days ago. Runs from 4 lb out of the handicap.

16. Diablo de Rouhet (Nicky Henderson/ Jack Tudor)

Developed into useful chaser for this yard in 2019. Proved he retains ability when third in a handicap chase at Bangor in July but was well beaten over hurdles last month. Runs from 4 lb out of the handicap and others are more obvious.