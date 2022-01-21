Clarence House Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Clarence House Chase

15:35 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Amoola Gold (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Smart handicap chaser who won a listed event here in October. Below form when only sixth in a handicap chase at Cheltenham last time and faces a very stiff task in this company.

No. 1 Amoola Gold (Ger) SBK 100/1 EXC 120 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

2. Energumene (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Top-class chaser who is unbeaten after five starts over fences, including Grade 1 wins in the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival. Won the Grade 2 Hilly Way Chase on his reappearance at Cork last month, beating Daly Tiger by eight and a half lengths with plenty in hand after pressing on early in the straight. Front runner who usually travels strongly and could have even more to come.

No. 2 Energumene (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

3. First Flow (Kim Bailey/ David Bass)

Made the Grade 1 breakthrough when winning this race last season, putting in a good round of jumping under a superb attacking ride. Failed to reproduce that Clarence House Chase form in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham or at Punchestown but ran up to his best when making a winning return over two and a half miles in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last month, beating Funambule Sivola by four and a half lengths after being produced to lead at the last. Needs to raise his game against rivals of the quality of Energumene and Shishkin.

No. 3 First Flow (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

4. Shishkin (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Won all three completed starts over hurdles, including the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and quickly developed into a top-class chaser, winning all five starts as a novice last term, including the Sporting Life Arkle. Maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a 10-length victory over Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen on his return in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last month. An outstanding chaser who could still have more to offer.