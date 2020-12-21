To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Christmas Racing 2020: Timeform's Preview Magazine

Clan des Obeaux
The King George VI Chase is the feature race at Kempton on Boxing Day

Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for all the top-class racing over Christmas, including the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"The Christmas period is one of the most exciting times of year for National Hunt racing fans..."

Timeform on the Christmas racing

The Christmas period is one of the most exciting times of year for National Hunt racing fans, with the King George VI Chase at Kempton headlining several days of top-class action. The latest edition of the Boxing Day highlight looks a fascinating contest on paper, with Clan des Obeaux attempting to become only the third horse after Desert Orchid and Kauto Star to win three successive renewals of this race.

Timeform preview the King George VI Chase and all the other big races over Christmas, including the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Just click the banner below to read Timeform's Christmas Racing Preview Magazine.

King George banner.png

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles