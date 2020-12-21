Christmas Racing 2020: Timeform's Preview Magazine
Betfair have enlisted the help of the experts at Timeform to bring you the best ante-post analysis for all the top-class racing over Christmas, including the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Timeform on the Christmas racing
The Christmas period is one of the most exciting times of year for National Hunt racing fans, with the King George VI Chase at Kempton headlining several days of top-class action. The latest edition of the Boxing Day highlight looks a fascinating contest on paper, with Clan des Obeaux attempting to become only the third horse after Desert Orchid and Kauto Star to win three successive renewals of this race.
Timeform preview the King George VI Chase and all the other big races over Christmas, including the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.
