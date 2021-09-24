Cheveley Park Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Cheveley Park Stakes

14:25 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Corazon (George Boughey/ William Buick)

Progressive filly who followed up a win at Lingfield with victory in a Group 3 at Longchamp, showing a cracking attitude. Backed that up with a good third in the Flying Childers and not to be underestimated up in trip.

2. Desert Dreamer (Stuart Williams/ Oisin Murphy)

Posted fine runner-up efforts when second to Sandrine at Newmarket and when caught on the line by Zain Claudette at Ascot. Has since finished behind those two when third in the Lowther at York.

3. Eve Lodge (Charlie Fellowes/ Jamie Spencer)

Was consistent rather than progressive on her first four starts but showed much-improved form switched to the all-weather when beating the subsequent Mill Reef winner Wings of War in the Sirenia Stakes. Has to prove she can reproduce that back on turf.

4. Flotus (Simon & Ed Crisford/ James Doyle)

Well backed when impressively landing her Goodwood maiden in May and finally built on that when making all in a good time in a listed race at Ripon last month. Should make more of an impact back in pattern company.

5. Guilded (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Had been running creditably in the face of some stiff tasks but made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark at Beverley on Tuesday. Firmly up against it in this company, though.

6. Have A Good Day (Florian Guyader/ Maxime Guyon)

Stepped up on her previous efforts when causing a surprise to land a Group 3 at Deauville last month, and she confirmed that improvement when a creditable sixth in the Group 1 Prix Morny there. Likely to find a few too strong here, however.

7. Illustrating (Karl Burke/ Daniel Tudhope)

Took a big step forward when winning over five furlongs at Goodwood in July and ran to a similar level when a close third to Corazon in a Group 3 at Longchamp. Shapes as though this extra furlong will be ideal.

8. Sacred Bridge (Ger Lyons/ Colin Keane)

Won all four of her outings, notably beating 21 rivals in a valuable sales event at Naas and then showing smart form to easily justify favouritism in a Group 3 at the Curragh. Looks something special and should be difficult to beat.

9. Sandrine (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Won her first three starts, notably the Albany at Royal Ascot and the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket. Finished a good length second to Zain Claudette in the Lowther at York last time and is 3 lb better off with that one now. Solid claims.

10. Tenebrism (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Well-bred filly who looked an exciting prospect when winning her maiden at Naas in March. Not seen since and upped in class here, but entitled to respect for a yard that has won this three times since 2016.

11. Thunder Love (George Boughey/ Rossa Ryan)

Hit the ground running with a pair of stylish wins in five-furlong novice events at Kempton during the spring. Resumed progress when fifth in the Flying Childers at Doncaster and should be suited by this extra furlong.

12. Velocidad (Joseph O'Brien/ Tom Marquand)

Knew her job when making a winning debut at Fairyhouse and improved to land a four-runner Group 2 at the Curragh. That was a thin race for the grade, however, and she has been well held in the Prix Morny since.

13. Zain Claudette (Ismail Mohammed/ Ray Dawson)

Highly-progressive filly who won her maiden on the July Course before edging out Desert Dreamer in the Princess Margaret at Ascot. Completed the hat-trick when beating Sandrine in the Lowther at York and she is a big player.