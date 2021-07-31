Chester Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Dakota Gold - 15:10 Chester

Dakota Gold proved better than ever last season, winning four times during a successful campaign, including at Group 3 level. He thrives on his racing so ought to build on an encouraging return at York three weeks ago, and he will take some catching from stall 1. The form he showed last season is the best on form by some margin.

No. 3 (1) Dakota Gold SBK 4/6 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Heart of Soul - 15:45 Chester

Heart of Soul has registered three of his four wins at Chester and he has been in good form of late, following up a course-and-distance success with an excellent second over a mile and a quarter. He is clearly in good heart and is fully effective here, so he should launch another bold bid.

No. 1 (7) Heart Of Soul (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 83

Maglev - 16:15 Chester

Maglev won in the style of an exciting prospect at Yarmouth and he is open to plenty of improvement. He stayed on strongly to get up in the final strides, clocking an impressive closing sectional in the process, and the horse he beat franked the form by being first past the post next time. Maglev should be difficult to beat if improving as expected.