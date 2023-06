NAP

Chester - 14:32 - Back Scintillante

No. 6 (7) Scintillante EXC 1.03 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

Scintillante showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten less than two lengths having conceded first run to the winner in a steadily-run race.

That was just the fourth start of his career and he's likely to have more to offer as he gains in experience. In fact, Scintillante could prove much better than a BHA mark of 76 in time and he's very much one to be interested in for Andrew Balding, who has a 20% strike rate at Chester since the start of the 2018 season.

NEXT BEST

Chester - 15:07 - Back Aberama Gold

No. 4 (8) Aberama Gold EXC 1.05 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 89

Aberama Gold confirmed his return to form when defying a penalty at Hamilton last time, showing a good attitude to follow up his Wolverhampton victory nine days earlier. The official winning margin was just a head in Scotland, but he was arguably value for extra having met some early trouble.

The six-year-old is clearly thriving at present and the hat-trick cannot be ruled out from what remains a lenient mark judged on the pick of his form. After all, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 89 having won off 101 back in December 2020.

EACH-WAY

Chester - 15:42 - Back Ararat

No. 9 (6) Ararat (Ire) EXC 1.06 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 78

Ararat produced a career-best effort to get off the mark at Newmarket last week, a more positive ride seemingly doing the trick. He moved up to lead before halfway and kept on well when challenged late on to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 3 lb rise in the weights and he seems sure to give another good account for the in-form David Simcock (70% of horses running to form) at a track where horses ridden prominently are often at an advantage.