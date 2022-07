NAP: Rogue Spirit holds strong claims

Rogue Spirit - 16:00 Chester

Rogue Spirit ran another solid race when last seen finishing third in the Super Sprint at Newbury, passing the post only two and a quarter lengths behind the winner despite leaving the impression the emphasis on speed was against him.

He looks ready for the step up to six furlongs and should take plenty of beating today if improving at all for the longer trip.

After all, Rogue Spirit already sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he would appear to have plenty going for him as he seeks a third career victory for Tom Clover, who has his team in rude health (72% of horses running to form).

No. 2 (2) Rogue Spirit SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Ventura Diamond is very interesting

Ventura Diamond - 14:55 Chester

Ventura Diamond ran no sort of race when down the field on her reappearance at Haydock in May, but she is a useful filly on her day, as she showed when third in a Group 3 at Ascot last October.

She has been given a short break since Haydock and Richard Fahey is likely to have had this listed heat in mind for a while having won three of the last seven runnings.

Ventura Diamond certainly has the ability to play a leading role and she is well drawn in stall 1. She also goes very well in the mud, so any rain would boost her chance.

No. 5 (1) Ventura Diamond (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Yanifer thriving for new yard

Yanifer - 15:30 Chester

Yanifer has won his last two starts in good style, first getting off the mark for Harriet Bethell (formerly trained by Jamie Osborne) at Doncaster in June and then producing a career-best effort to follow up at this course three weeks ago.

He got the job done with a bit to spare last time, sticking to his task well to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.

The longer trip today won't be an issue and a further 6 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.