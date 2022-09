NAP: Hello Zabeel has strong claims

Hello Zabeel - 17:10 Chester

Hello Zabeel shaped with plenty of encouragement when fifth at Newmarket last weekend, doing some good late work having missed the break.

He was beaten only two lengths and it was certainly a step back in the right direction on his first start for Charlie Fellowes (formerly trained by Kevin Ryan).

Now down to a BHA mark of 72, Hello Zabeel was placed off 78 as recently as May and it's surely just a matter of time before he regains the winning thread if continuing to go the right way for his new yard.

No. 3 (4) Hello Zabeel (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST: Tyrone's Poppy on a hat-trick

Tyrone's Poppy - 14:50 Chester

Tyrone's Poppy won both his starts in August in good style, first getting off the mark at Ayr and then progressing further to defy a penalty at Leicester.

He won by just half a length on the last occasion, but it's worth marking his effort up as he was always doing just enough after quickening to lead entering the final furlong.

Tyrone's Poppy is very much the type to go on improving and an opening BHA mark of 84 might not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick on nursery debut.

No. 6 (2) Tyrone's Poppy SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 84

EACH-WAY: Call My Bluff can have a big say

Call My Bluff - 15:25 Chester

Call My Bluff bounced back to form with a good third at Newmarket last weekend, staying on well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner.

That race was run at just an ordinary gallop and he left the impression he would have benefited from an even stiffer test to bring his stamina into play.

The longer trip today will certainly be in his favour and this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways having also run well over this course and distance back in May.