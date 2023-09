A Chester NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chester NAP - 15:52 - Back Due For Luck

No. 5 (1) Due For Luck (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

Due For Luck made a winning debut in the style of a good prospect at Carlisle in June, travelling powerfully and looking a class apart from his rivals, produced to lead with a furlong to go and readily moving clear.

He confirmed that impression when following up under a penalty at Ripon last month, impressing both with how he travelled and his response to pressure to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The timefigure was also good that day and he may have been let in lightly by the handicapper from a mark of 83, while he has also landed the plum draw in stall 1.

Chester Next Best - 16:25 - Back Urban Outlook

No. 2 (10) Urban Outlook SBK 11/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77

Urban Outlook left his previous form behind when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in March, showing a nice turn of foot to quicken into the lead around two furlongs out and in command soon after, easily moving clear of another progressive type who won next time.

He matched that form after six months off when finishing fourth on handicap debut at Kempton 17 days ago, his position on the inside possibly doing him no favours and leaving the impression that effort didn't get to the bottom of him. Urban Outlook moves up in trip now, one he should be well suited by on pedigree, and there should be even more to come from him on his turf debut.

