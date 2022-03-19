- Trainer: Harry Fry
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 130
Chepstow Racing Tips: Whitehotchillifili can regain the winning thread
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Sunday.
"Whitehotchillifili produced a career best when finishing third in a Grade 2 at Ascot in January, staying on well to pass the post less than four lengths behind Molly Ollys Wishes."
NAP: Whitehotchillifili looks a good choice
Whitehotchillifili - 16:10 Chepstow
Whitehotchillifili produced a career best when finishing third in a Grade 2 at Ascot in January, staying on well to pass the post less than four lengths behind Molly Ollys Wishes. She is back in a handicap today and the strength of that form suggests she is potentially very well treated from a BHA mark of 130. She is the type to bounce back quickly from a below-par effort at Warwick last time and the red-hot form of the Harry Fry yard (70% of horses running to form) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.
NEXT BEST: The Widdow Maker worth a shot
The Widdow Maker - 15:35 Chepstow
The Widdow Maker looked a good prospect when making a successful chasing debut at Exeter last month, steadily drawing clear in the straight and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. That was a useful performance and he remains one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. After all, he already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 140 and there should be better to come from him as he gains in experience over fences.
EACH-WAY: Bresiliant one to note in the bumper
Bresiliant is a half-brother to four winners, including a couple of useful chasers in the shape of Howard's Legacy and Waldorf Salad. Venetia Williams is well capable of readying a newcomer and the yard could hardly be in better form following two winners at the Cheltenham Festival. In a wide-open bumper where those with previous experience set just a fair standard, Bresiliant could be worth a small each-way bet to make a successful debut.
