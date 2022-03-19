OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Chepstow Racing Tips: Whitehotchillifili can regain the winning thread

Racing at Chepstow
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Chepstow

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Sunday.

"Whitehotchillifili produced a career best when finishing third in a Grade 2 at Ascot in January, staying on well to pass the post less than four lengths behind Molly Ollys Wishes."

NAP: Whitehotchillifili looks a good choice

Whitehotchillifili - 16:10 Chepstow

Whitehotchillifili produced a career best when finishing third in a Grade 2 at Ascot in January, staying on well to pass the post less than four lengths behind Molly Ollys Wishes. She is back in a handicap today and the strength of that form suggests she is potentially very well treated from a BHA mark of 130. She is the type to bounce back quickly from a below-par effort at Warwick last time and the red-hot form of the Harry Fry yard (70% of horses running to form) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

NEXT BEST: The Widdow Maker worth a shot

The Widdow Maker - 15:35 Chepstow

The Widdow Maker looked a good prospect when making a successful chasing debut at Exeter last month, steadily drawing clear in the straight and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. That was a useful performance and he remains one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. After all, he already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 140 and there should be better to come from him as he gains in experience over fences.

EACH-WAY: Bresiliant one to note in the bumper

Bresiliant - 17:15 Chepstow

Bresiliant is a half-brother to four winners, including a couple of useful chasers in the shape of Howard's Legacy and Waldorf Salad. Venetia Williams is well capable of readying a newcomer and the yard could hardly be in better form following two winners at the Cheltenham Festival. In a wide-open bumper where those with previous experience set just a fair standard, Bresiliant could be worth a small each-way bet to make a successful debut.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Whitehotchillifili @ 2.255/4 in the 16:10 at Chepstow
NEXT BEST - Back The Widdow Maker @ 3.55/2 in the 15:35 at Chepstow
EACH-WAY - Back Bresiliant @ 6.05/1 in the 17:15 at Chepstow

Chepstow 20th Mar (2m3f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 March, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Widdow Maker
The Edgar Wallace
Tile Tapper
Yes Indeed
Emir Sacree
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chepstow 20th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 March, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whitehotchillifili
Kissesforkatie
Bellatrixsa
Volkovka
Swincombe Fleat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chepstow 20th Mar (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 March, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Knowsley Road
Galudon
Hero
Robinsville
Bresiliant
Jack Sprat
Forest Echo
Lastordersplease
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips