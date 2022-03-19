Chepstow Racing Tips: Whitehotchillifili can regain the winning thread

NAP: Whitehotchillifili looks a good choice

Whitehotchillifili - 16:10 Chepstow

Whitehotchillifili produced a career best when finishing third in a Grade 2 at Ascot in January, staying on well to pass the post less than four lengths behind Molly Ollys Wishes. She is back in a handicap today and the strength of that form suggests she is potentially very well treated from a BHA mark of 130. She is the type to bounce back quickly from a below-par effort at Warwick last time and the red-hot form of the Harry Fry yard (70% of horses running to form) also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 3 Whitehotchillifili (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

NEXT BEST: The Widdow Maker worth a shot

The Widdow Maker - 15:35 Chepstow

The Widdow Maker looked a good prospect when making a successful chasing debut at Exeter last month, steadily drawing clear in the straight and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by four and three quarter lengths. That was a useful performance and he remains one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. After all, he already has the look of a well-handicapped horse from a BHA mark of 140 and there should be better to come from him as he gains in experience over fences.

No. 1 The Widdow Maker EXC 2.8 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 140

EACH-WAY: Bresiliant one to note in the bumper

Bresiliant - 17:15 Chepstow

Bresiliant is a half-brother to four winners, including a couple of useful chasers in the shape of Howard's Legacy and Waldorf Salad. Venetia Williams is well capable of readying a newcomer and the yard could hardly be in better form following two winners at the Cheltenham Festival. In a wide-open bumper where those with previous experience set just a fair standard, Bresiliant could be worth a small each-way bet to make a successful debut.