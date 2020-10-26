To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chepstow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Chepstow on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chepstow on Tuesday...

"...remains open to further improvement and should be seen to even better effect now stepped up to three miles."

Timeform on Galileo Silver

Sizeable Sam - 12:50 Chepstow

Sizeable Sam really impressed with the way he went through the race on debut last November, going down fighting as he was edged out on the line, and he made amends returned to action three months on, going one better to come out on top in a warm bumper at Warwick. He appeals as very much the type to develop into an even better hurdler, so he gets the vote to open his account over obstacles at the first time of asking.

Galileo Silver - 14:20 Chepstow

Galileo Silver has made a solid start for Sam Thomas's yard, finishing in the top two in each of his three outings, including a victory at Sedgefield in August. That performance may have provided him with his first success for his new yard, but he actually ran better in defeat at Newton Abbot subsequently, shaping really well to finish runner-up on his handicap debut. He remains open to further improvement and should be seen to even better effect now stepped up to three miles.

Fancy Shapes - 14:55 Chepstow

A breathing operation looked to have done Fancy Shapes a world of good as she showed her best form to date to finish third at Newton Abbot last month, never really threatening the principles but making an encouraging return to action nevertheless. She is entitled to come on for that run and appeals as the type to do better in handicaps, so she is expected to be bang there on her debut in this code.

Smart Stat

GALILEO SILVER - 14:20 Chepstow
23% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at CHEPSTOW
40% - Richard Johnson's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

Sizeable Sam - 12:50 Chepstow
Galileo Silver - 14:20 Chepstow
Fancy Shapes - 14:55 Chepstow

