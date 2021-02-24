- Trainer: David Rees
Chepstow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Chepstow on Thursday...
"Venetia Williams's charge is a really good jumper with more still to offer in this sphere..."
Timeform on Funambule Sivola
Dunbar, who was successful in Irish points on his final outing for Eoin Doyle, shaped better than the bare result when sixth at Taunton on his debut for David Rees in December. He ran too freely that day and was seemingly unsuited by the step up to just under three miles. This drop back in trip should show him to much better effect though, and he remains open to further improvement, particularly as this is just his second outing over fences.
Funambule Sivola - 15:27 Chepstow
Funambule Sivola has quickly made up into a useful chaser this season, winning races at Wetherby and Newbury before finishing an excellent second at the latter named venue last month, beaten only by a progressive sort who looked above-average in making a winning chasing debut. Venetia Williams's charge is a really good jumper with more still to offer in this sphere, and he should take plenty of beating in this contest.
Dont Be Robin - 16:00 Cheptsow
Dont Be Robin arrives here on the back of two really solid efforts, when third at Wincanton and second at Taunton in December, both times finishing a place behind Sandford Castle, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to get his own back on that reopposing rival. Dont Be Robin is 8 lb better off with Sandford Castle, who beat him by two lengths last time, and that looks a big enough swing to think he can reverse the form.
Smart Stat
POKER PLAY - 14:57 Chepstow
2 - David Pipe's number of winners in past 6 runnings
Recommended bets
Dunbar - 14:27 Chepstow
Funambule Sivola - 15:27 Chepstow
Dont Be Robin - 16:00 Cheptsow
