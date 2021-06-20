- Trainer: Michael Appleby
Chepstow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chepstow on Monday...
"...will remain competitive back over his optimum trip..."
Timeform on Tawaafoq
Eagle Eyed Freddie - 15:30 Chepstow
Eagle Eyed Freddie offered some encouragement on his return at Windsor a couple of weeks ago, holding place claims a furlong out before understandably fading in the style of a horse who would come on for the run. The application of cheekpieces might also sharpen him up and he looks well handicapped based on a couple of pieces of two-year-old form.
Gosnay Gold shaped well when runner-up at Goodwood last time, sticking to his task well despite racing closer than ideal to a solid pace. He has only gone up 1 lb for that promising performance and he takes a small drop in class here. He represents an in-form yard and holds strong claims.
Tawaafoq has won all three starts over course and distance, and he should launch another bold bid. He met trouble in running here last time when finishing in mid-division over seven furlongs, but he showed enough to suggest that he remains in form and will remain competitive back over his optimum trip.
Smart Stat
Sisu - 13:55 Chepstow
25% - Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Chepstow 21st Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 21 June, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crema Inglesa
|Luxy Lou
|Accrington Stanley
|Equisential
|Dont Look Back
|Reverential
|El Camino
|Eagle Eyed Freddie
|Duke Of Prussia
|Monsieur Fantaisie
|Hellyn
|Broadway Diva
Chepstow 21st Jun (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 21 June, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gosnay Gold
|Lexington Liberty
|Yanifer
|Bomb Squad
|Katies Kitten
|Hurricane Helen
|Lunar Gold
|Hellavapace
|Almost An Angel
|Beastie Boy
|Batindi
|Extracuricular
|Sunline
|Cubano
Chepstow 21st Jun (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 21 June, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rhubarb
|Attys Edge
|Red Bravo
|Diamond Cottage
|Arceus
|Were Reunited
|Iconic Knight
|Tawaafoq
|Lake Sand
|Know No Limits
|Enoughisgoodenough
|Castlerea Tess