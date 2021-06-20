Chepstow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Eagle Eyed Freddie - 15:30 Chepstow

Eagle Eyed Freddie offered some encouragement on his return at Windsor a couple of weeks ago, holding place claims a furlong out before understandably fading in the style of a horse who would come on for the run. The application of cheekpieces might also sharpen him up and he looks well handicapped based on a couple of pieces of two-year-old form.

No. 11 (8) Eagle Eyed Freddie SBK 11/2 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Theodore Ladd

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 56

Gosnay Gold - 16:00 Chepstow

Gosnay Gold shaped well when runner-up at Goodwood last time, sticking to his task well despite racing closer than ideal to a solid pace. He has only gone up 1 lb for that promising performance and he takes a small drop in class here. He represents an in-form yard and holds strong claims.

No. 2 (9) Gosnay Gold (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 61

Tawaafoq - 16:30 Chepstow

Tawaafoq has won all three starts over course and distance, and he should launch another bold bid. He met trouble in running here last time when finishing in mid-division over seven furlongs, but he showed enough to suggest that he remains in form and will remain competitive back over his optimum trip.