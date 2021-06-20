To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Chepstow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse racing at Chepstow
Chepstow stages racing on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Chepstow on Monday...

"...will remain competitive back over his optimum trip..."

Timeform on Tawaafoq

Eagle Eyed Freddie - 15:30 Chepstow

Eagle Eyed Freddie offered some encouragement on his return at Windsor a couple of weeks ago, holding place claims a furlong out before understandably fading in the style of a horse who would come on for the run. The application of cheekpieces might also sharpen him up and he looks well handicapped based on a couple of pieces of two-year-old form.

Gosnay Gold - 16:00 Chepstow

Gosnay Gold shaped well when runner-up at Goodwood last time, sticking to his task well despite racing closer than ideal to a solid pace. He has only gone up 1 lb for that promising performance and he takes a small drop in class here. He represents an in-form yard and holds strong claims.

Tawaafoq - 16:30 Chepstow

Tawaafoq has won all three starts over course and distance, and he should launch another bold bid. He met trouble in running here last time when finishing in mid-division over seven furlongs, but he showed enough to suggest that he remains in form and will remain competitive back over his optimum trip.

Smart Stat

Sisu - 13:55 Chepstow
25% - Sir Mark Prescott's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Eagle Eyed Freddie @ 7.513/2 in the 15:30 at Chepstow
Back Gosnay Gold @ 4.57/2 in the 16:00 at Chepstow
Back Tawaafoq @ 5.04/1 in the 16:30 at Chepstow

Chepstow 21st Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 21 June, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Crema Inglesa
Luxy Lou
Accrington Stanley
Equisential
Dont Look Back
Reverential
El Camino
Eagle Eyed Freddie
Duke Of Prussia
Monsieur Fantaisie
Hellyn
Broadway Diva
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chepstow 21st Jun (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 21 June, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gosnay Gold
Lexington Liberty
Yanifer
Bomb Squad
Katies Kitten
Hurricane Helen
Lunar Gold
Hellavapace
Almost An Angel
Beastie Boy
Batindi
Extracuricular
Sunline
Cubano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Chepstow 21st Jun (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 21 June, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rhubarb
Attys Edge
Red Bravo
Diamond Cottage
Arceus
Were Reunited
Iconic Knight
Tawaafoq
Lake Sand
Know No Limits
Enoughisgoodenough
Castlerea Tess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips