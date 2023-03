NAP

Stellar Stream - 14:35 Chepstow

Stellar Stream shaped like a stayer on his hurdling debut at Ffos Las and he built on that promise when opening his account upped in trip on his next start at Hereford.

Admittedly, that wasn't a strong race, but he had it wrapped up from some way out, quickening to lead three from home and he was soon in command afterwards. There should be plenty more to come from him at staying trips and the handicapper may have taken a chance allotting him an opening mark of 106. The galloping nature of this track will suit and he has an excellent chance of following up.

No. 2 Stellar Stream (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Kayley Woollacott

Jockey: Ben Godfrey

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 106

NEXT BEST

Brown Bullet - 13:25 Chepstow

This looks a good race with three horses turned out under 7 lb penalties but Brown Bullet looks the one to beat following her easy success at Plumpton on Tuesday.

She represents a yard that are in better form now and she capitalised on a falling mark to resume winning ways and she is worth marking up for that victory given she got racing some way from home. Her attitude will continue to stand her in good stead and she remains fairly treated based on the pick of her form under a penalty.

No. 5 Brown Bullet (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Andy Irvine

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

EACH WAY

William Philo - 16:20 Chepstow

William Philo showed plenty to work on sent chasing after nine months off at Exeter in November, showing an aptitude for fences but leaving the impression he was in need of the run.

He was unable to build on that promise in first-time cheekpieces on his next start, but has since ran a couple of solid races over hurdles. That should have done his confidence the world of good and he remains with plenty of potential now back over fences from this sort of mark.