- Trainer: Chris Gordon
- Jockey: Joshua Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 101
Chepstow Racing Tips: Stanley Pincombe can follow up recent success
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Thursday.
"Stanley Pincombe took a big step forward to get off the mark over hurdles at Warwick 11 days ago."
NAP: Stick with Stanley Pincombe
Stanley Pincombe - 16:35 Chepstow
Stanley Pincombe took a big step forward to get off the mark over hurdles at Warwick 11 days ago, hitting the front before two out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length. He can race from the same mark here and the step up in trip is likely to eke out a bit more improvement, so another bold bid seems assured for the Chris Gordon yard which continues on a roll (six winners from last 18 runners).
NEXT BEST: Mind Hunter has a big chance
Mind Hunter showed fair form on the Flat when trained by Richard Hannon and he produced his best effort yet over hurdles when filling the runner-up spot at Doncaster last time. That was his handicap debut and he kept on well in first-time blinkers to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That was a big step in the right direction and he remains one to keep on the right side here from only 3 lb higher in the weights.
EACH-WAY: Jumping key to Just Your Type
Just Your Type - 15:31 Chepstow
Just Your Type was out of his depth when finishing down the field in the Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade and he is well worth another chance to take advantage of his tumbling mark. For context, he is now 7 lb lower in the weights than when finding one too good at Uttoxeter in November, so his chance is an obvious one on paper if his jumping holds together (prone to mistakes over fences).
Chepstow 24th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)
Thursday 24 March, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Camembert Electric
|Mind Hunter
|Karakoram
|Justshortofabubble
|Henri Le Bon
|Outback Frontiers
|Ascot Day
|Supasunrise
|Vinnies Icon
|Light Of Athena
|Airton
Chepstow 24th Mar (3m6f Hcap Chs)
Thursday 24 March, 3.31pm
|Back
|Lay
|Good And Hardy
|Tea Time On Mars
|Dancing Shadow
|Favori De Sivola
|Just Your Type
|Dalkingstown
|Silver In Disguise
|From The Heart
|Light Flicker
|Kingsmill Gin
|Robin Of Sherwood
Chepstow 24th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)
Thursday 24 March, 4.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stanley Pincombe
|Moveit Like Minnie
|Heltenham
|Iceburgh Bay
|Rock Of Star
|Exmoor Express
|Cest Quelquun
|Half The Freedom
|Fama Et Gloria
|Beau Haze
|Kenyan Cowboy
|Locallink
|Gastara
|Dark Heather
|Gyllen
|Portentoso