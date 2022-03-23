Chepstow Racing Tips: Stanley Pincombe can follow up recent success

NAP: Stick with Stanley Pincombe

Stanley Pincombe - 16:35 Chepstow

Stanley Pincombe took a big step forward to get off the mark over hurdles at Warwick 11 days ago, hitting the front before two out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length. He can race from the same mark here and the step up in trip is likely to eke out a bit more improvement, so another bold bid seems assured for the Chris Gordon yard which continues on a roll (six winners from last 18 runners).

No. 7 Stanley Pincombe (Ire) EXC 3.6 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 101

NEXT BEST: Mind Hunter has a big chance

Mind Hunter - 13:55 Chepstow

Mind Hunter showed fair form on the Flat when trained by Richard Hannon and he produced his best effort yet over hurdles when filling the runner-up spot at Doncaster last time. That was his handicap debut and he kept on well in first-time blinkers to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That was a big step in the right direction and he remains one to keep on the right side here from only 3 lb higher in the weights.

No. 10 Mind Hunter EXC 3.5 Trainer: Bernard Llewellyn

Jockey: Ellis Collier

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 86

EACH-WAY: Jumping key to Just Your Type

Just Your Type - 15:31 Chepstow

Just Your Type was out of his depth when finishing down the field in the Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade and he is well worth another chance to take advantage of his tumbling mark. For context, he is now 7 lb lower in the weights than when finding one too good at Uttoxeter in November, so his chance is an obvious one on paper if his jumping holds together (prone to mistakes over fences).