Chepstow Racing Tips: Stanley Pincombe can follow up recent success

Racing at Chepstow
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Chepstow

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chepstow on Thursday.

"Stanley Pincombe took a big step forward to get off the mark over hurdles at Warwick 11 days ago."

NAP: Stick with Stanley Pincombe

Stanley Pincombe - 16:35 Chepstow

Stanley Pincombe took a big step forward to get off the mark over hurdles at Warwick 11 days ago, hitting the front before two out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length. He can race from the same mark here and the step up in trip is likely to eke out a bit more improvement, so another bold bid seems assured for the Chris Gordon yard which continues on a roll (six winners from last 18 runners).

NEXT BEST: Mind Hunter has a big chance

Mind Hunter - 13:55 Chepstow

Mind Hunter showed fair form on the Flat when trained by Richard Hannon and he produced his best effort yet over hurdles when filling the runner-up spot at Doncaster last time. That was his handicap debut and he kept on well in first-time blinkers to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That was a big step in the right direction and he remains one to keep on the right side here from only 3 lb higher in the weights.

EACH-WAY: Jumping key to Just Your Type

Just Your Type - 15:31 Chepstow

Just Your Type was out of his depth when finishing down the field in the Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade and he is well worth another chance to take advantage of his tumbling mark. For context, he is now 7 lb lower in the weights than when finding one too good at Uttoxeter in November, so his chance is an obvious one on paper if his jumping holds together (prone to mistakes over fences).

Chepstow 24th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 24 March, 1.55pm

Camembert Electric
Mind Hunter
Karakoram
Justshortofabubble
Henri Le Bon
Outback Frontiers
Ascot Day
Supasunrise
Vinnies Icon
Light Of Athena
Airton
Chepstow 24th Mar (3m6f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 24 March, 3.31pm

Good And Hardy
Tea Time On Mars
Dancing Shadow
Favori De Sivola
Just Your Type
Dalkingstown
Silver In Disguise
From The Heart
Light Flicker
Kingsmill Gin
Robin Of Sherwood
Chepstow 24th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 24 March, 4.35pm

Stanley Pincombe
Moveit Like Minnie
Heltenham
Iceburgh Bay
Rock Of Star
Exmoor Express
Cest Quelquun
Half The Freedom
Fama Et Gloria
Beau Haze
Kenyan Cowboy
Locallink
Gastara
Dark Heather
Gyllen
Portentoso
