NAP

Shomen Uchi - 14:40 Chepstow

Shomen Uchi was a near useful performer in bumpers and he shaped with plenty of promise on his hurdling debut on his return from nine months off at Hereford in December.

He almost pulled it out of the fire despite conceding race fitness and experience to the winner, doing all of his best work at the finish, suggesting he'll relish this step up to three miles. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and he arrives with the most potential.

NEXT BEST

Grivetana - 15:15 Chepstow

Grivetana won two of her first three starts over hurdles and she ran a couple of good races when runner-up at Newbury on her return this season.

She also shaped as though back in form when hitting the frame in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Musselburgh last time, paying the price for getting involved with the headstrong leader from too far out. Grivetana is now back against her own sex and in a less-competitive event, so is well worth backing to resume winning ways having been dropped 1 lb in the weights for a bang in-form yard.