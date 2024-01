A Chepstow NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Chepstow Nap - 15:10 - Back Ree Okka

No. 6 Ree Okka SBK 16/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 122

REE OKKA can bounce back to form reverting to timber in the Betting.bet Cheltenham Ante Post Racing Tips Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow on Wednesday.

Harry Fry's eight-year-old is 0/6 over fences and has struggled in two novice handicap chases this campaign, so coming back over the smaller obstacles looks the right move.

He was entered over hurdles at the Winter Million meeting at Lingfield at the weekend, but Fry chose to wait for Chepstow and you can see why given his course record.

The son of Getaway won a 15-runner novice hurdle at this track easily, where he accounted for the subsequently smart Complete Unknown, while his best chasing run came at this track when he was third to Monbeg Genius in handicap company from a mark of 130.

Dropped back to 122 for his return to hurdles, hopefully punters will be raising a glass to him come Wednesday afternoon.

Chepstow Next Best - 2.00 - Back Bells Of Peterboro

No. 3 Bells Of Peterboro (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 116

BELLS OF PETERBORO looks well treated for his return to fences in the Betting.bet Horse Racing Tips Aggregator Novices' Handicap Chase.

Tim Vaughan's horse was rated 123 the last time he ran over fences at this track - a running-on third - and he runs off 116 here.

He's got loads of good Chepstow form over hurdles and he was running well off his current mark over fences at Cheltenham three starts ago, where his chance went when he hit the second last.

Tried in headgear back over hurdles on his last two runs, it looks a positive that he tackles fences again with no headgear and he's interesting back at this track in this company.